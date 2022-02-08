Waste oil ignited explosion and fire at Miller high school

MILLER, S.D. (AP) — The cause of an explosion and fire at the school campus in Miller has been determined, according to fire officials.

Fire Chief Steve Resel says some equipment being used in the high school's agriculture shop ignited a barrel of waste oil on Feb. 2.

Students and staff have not been allowed to return to the school building, which also houses the elementary and junior high schools. No one was injured in the explosion and fire. Students were evacuated to nearby churches.

The explosion ignited a fire in the ceiling and while the roof is still intact, fire officials say it's unstable.

Sometime within the next two weeks, students in the elementary, middle and high schools will resume their classes at nearby churches. Resel says this will allow for the necessary cleanup of fire and smoke damage at the school.

It hasn’t been determined how long the cleanup will take or when students will return to the building, Aberdeen News reported.

