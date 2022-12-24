 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Sioux City Journal is partnering with Fleet Farm who is sponsoring 1,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
AP

Wild winter storm envelops US, snarling Christmas travel

Millions of Americans are facing blinding blizzards, freezing rain, flooding and life-threatening cold through Christmas as a winter storm of unprecedented scope smashes its frigid way through most of the country

  • Updated
  • 0

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — A wild winter storm continued to envelop much of the United States on Saturday, bringing blinding blizzards, freezing rain, flooding and life-threatening cold that created mayhem for those traveling for the Christmas holiday.

The storm that arrived earlier in the week downed power lines, littered highways with piles of cars in deadly accidents and led to mass flight cancellations.

The storm was nearly unprecedented in its scope, stretching from the Great Lakes near Canada to the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico. About 60% of the U.S. population faced some sort of winter weather advisory or warning, and temperatures plummeted drastically below normal from east of the Rocky Mountains to the Appalachians, the National Weather Service said.

Freezing rain coated much of the Pacific Northwest in a layer of ice, while people in the Northeast faced the threat of coastal and inland flooding.

People are also reading…

The frigid temperatures and gusty winds were expected to produce “dangerously cold wind chills across much of the central and eastern U.S. this holiday weekend,” the weather service said, adding that the conditions “will create a potentially life-threatening hazard for travelers that become stranded.”

“In some areas, being outdoors could lead to frostbite in minutes," it said.

Adding to the woes were power outages that by late Friday were still affecting more than a million homes and businesses, according to the website PowerOutage, which tracks utility reports.

As millions of Americans were traveling ahead of Christmas, more than 5,700 flights within, into or out of the U.S. were canceled Friday, according to the tracking site FlightAware.

Multiple highways were closed and crashes claimed at least six lives, officials said. At least two people died in a massive pileup involving some 50 vehicles on the Ohio Turnpike. A Kansas City, Missouri, driver was killed Thursday after skidding into a creek, and three others died Wednesday in separate crashes on icy northern Kansas roads.

In Canada, WestJet canceled all flights Friday at Toronto Pearson International Airport, as meteorologists there warned of a potential once-in-a-decade weather event. While in Mexico, migrants camped near the U.S. border in unusually cold temperatures as they awaited a U.S. Supreme Court decision on pandemic-era restrictions that prevent many from seeking asylum.

Forecasters said a bomb cyclone — when atmospheric pressure drops very quickly in a strong storm — had developed near the Great Lakes, stirring up blizzard conditions, including heavy winds and snow.

Even people in Florida were braced for unusually chilly weather as rare freeze warnings were issued for large parts of the state over the holiday weekend.

Activists were rushing to get homeless people out of the cold. Nearly 170 adults and children were keeping warm early Friday in Detroit at a shelter and a warming center that are designed to hold 100 people.

“This is a lot of extra people” but it wasn’t an option to turn anyone away, said Faith Fowler, the executive director of Cass Community Social Services, which runs both facilities.

Emergency weather shelters in Portland, Oregon, called for volunteers amid high demand and staffing issues as snow, freezing rain, ice and frigid temperatures descended upon the area.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said she was deploying the National Guard to haul timber to the Oglala Sioux and Rosebud Sioux tribes and help with snow removal.

“We have families that are way out there that we haven’t heard from in two weeks,” said Wayne Boyd, chief of staff to the Rosebud Sioux president.

On the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, Harlie Young was huddled with five children and her father around a wood stove as 12-foot (3.6-meter) snow drifts blocked the house.

“We’re just trying to look on the bright side that they’re still coming and they didn’t forget us,” she said Friday.

Calling it a “kitchen sink storm,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency. In parts of New York City, tidal flooding inundated roads, homes and businesses Friday morning.

In Boston, rain combined with a high tide, flooded some downtown streets on Friday.

Bleed reported from Little Rock, Arkansas. Associated Press journalists Dee-Ann Durbin in Detroit; Gillian Flaccus in Portland, Oregon; Zeke Miller in Washington, D.C.; and Emily Wagster Pettus in Jackson, Mississippi, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Noem activates National Guard to haul firewood to tribe

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has declared an emergency to respond to the winter storm. She is activating the state’s National Guard to haul firewood from the Black Hills Forest Service to the Rosebud Sioux Tribe. Rosebud Sioux Tribe emergency manager Robert Oliver says that tribal authorities have been working to clear roads to deliver propane and firewood to homes. But they face a relentless wind that has created drifts over 10 feet in some places. The tribe has requested assistance and Noem’s office said it has been working with other tribal governments, as well as local officials across the state, to respond to the frigid temperatures and blizzard-like conditions.

Boy who got new heart inspires tribe to boost organ donation

Boy who got new heart inspires tribe to boost organ donation

A boy from the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians has inspired his community to try to boost organ donor numbers. Greyson Parisien's journey to correct an irregular heart led the tribe to add the option of organ donation to tribal IDs. And the tribe hopes it will inspire others. The IDs were unveiled during a November ceremony. The rate of organ donations among Native Americans is much lower than other ethnic groups. For some tribes, cultural beliefs are a factor. In rural communities, time, distance and spotty access can hinder the process.

Ethics board dismisses Noem plane case, says law is unclear

South Dakota’s ethics board has dismissed a complaint against Gov. Kristi Noem for using state government aircraft to attend events hosted by political organizations because state law does not define what is meant by “state business.” The three retired judges on the Government Accountability Board evaluating the complaint met after they received the results of a Division of Criminal Investigation probe into trips the Republican governor took in 2019. They then unanimously voted to dismiss the complaint. But former Judge David Gienapp, one of the board members, says “there may or may not have been actions contrary” to the state law that bars government aircraft from being used only while conducting “state business." But state law does not define what state business is.

Noem's health chief retires amid scrutiny of trans advocate

Noem's health chief retires amid scrutiny of trans advocate

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s Cabinet secretary overseeing the state’s health department has resigned. The governor’s office says Secretary of Health Joan Adam is retiring. But she has faced criticism from conservatives after the Department of Health rewarded a grant to an organization that advocates for transgender people. The grant was to provide community health care workers. Transgender-rights advocates, including The Transformation Project, have long said that transgender youth face discrimination and hostility, leading to depression, isolation and suicidal thoughts. The Republican-controlled Legislature has taken up efforts to discriminate against transgender youth.

Company: Regulators OK reopening of Kansas pipeline segment

Company: Regulators OK reopening of Kansas pipeline segment

The operator of a pipeline that spilled about 14,000 barrels of heavy crude oil into a northeastern Kansas creek says it has permission from U.S. government regulators to reopen the repaired segment where the rupture occurred. Canada-based TC Energy did not say exactly when it would reopen the section of its Keystone pipeline system from Steele City near the Nebraska-Kansas line to Cushing in northern Oklahoma. The company said it will have crews working through the Christmas holiday, including conducting rigorous testing and inspections. The Dec. 7 spill dumped the crude into a creek in Washington County, about 150 miles northwest of Kansas City.

South Dakota universities reviewing events after drag show

South Dakota universities reviewing events after drag show

South Dakota’s Board of Regents has ordered a review of university campus events and its policy on minors attending them after a drag show at South Dakota State University last month faced criticism from conservative lawmakers for being advertised as family-friendly. The Board of Regents met for over an hour with legal counsel in a private meeting before unanimously passing a motion to initiate the review and discuss it at the board’s next meeting. Earlier this week, the Regents requested university presidents to place a moratorium on minors attending events held by campus student organizations. The Regents’ actions come after Republican lawmakers criticized a drag show event last month that was hosted by SDSU’s Gender and Sexuality Alliance.

Basin Electric to buy power from South Dakota wind farm

Bismarck-based Basic Electric Power Cooperative has reached a 25-year deal to buy power from a new South Dakota wind project being developed by a Houston company. The 200 megawatts of power Basin will purchase from ENGIE North America’s North Bend Wind project will help meet the monthly electricity needs of about 73,000 households. The project in central South Dakota is expected to begin operations late next year, with 71 wind turbines on about 47,000 acres outside Harold, South Dakota, near the co-op’s service area. The power Basin will buy will help support its 131 member cooperatives across nine states.

Noem appoints new health secretary

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has appointed the owner of a South Dakota health clinic company to lead the state’s Department of Health following the retirement of the previous secretary of health earlier this week. The Republican governor named Melissa Magstadt, who also served two terms as a Republican in the state House of Representatives, as her next health secretary. Magstadt is an advanced practice registered nurse and owns Quick Care SD, which runs four urgent care clinics in the eastern part of the state. She also owns SG Essentials, which sells skin care products.

South Dakota governor expands National Guard help for tribes

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is expanding the state's National Guard mission to assist both the Oglala Sioux and the Rosebud Sioux Tribes with hauling firewood and snow removal. The reservations in the southwest corner of the state have been crippled by relentless wind and life-threatening cold. Tribal officials say snow drifts have formed as high as 10 feet (3 meters), blocking roads and stranding families with dwindling supplies for heating and food. Noem announced the deployment to haul firewood from the Black Hills Forest Service to the Rosebud Sioux Tribe late Thursday. On Friday she said the Guard would also assist the Oglala Sioux Tribe.

Watch Now: Related Video

Zelensky returns from Washington, US annouces new $1.85 billion military aid package

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News