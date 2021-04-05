Wildfire in Theodore Roosevelt National Park triples in size

MEDORA, N.D. (AP) — Firefighters worked Monday to further contain a wildfire in Theodore Roosevelt National Park that tripled in size on Easter, according to the North Dakota Forest Service.

Crews worked through the night in the park's North Unit, where the fire threatens some park staff housing, maintenance buildings and the CCC Campground, according to the Forest Service's acting outreach and education manager, Beth Hill.

The North Unit remained closed Monday, Hill said. High winds and dangerously dry conditions fueled the fire Sunday, when it grew to nearly 4.7 square miles (12 square kilometers) and was 30% contained.

“This fire is particularly difficult because of the rough, inaccessible terrain,” Hill said.

Two air tankers were brought in from South Dakota over the weekend to help.

In the park's South Unit — where residents of the small tourist town of Medora were evacuated last week — the outlook is better. Firefighters were working to completely extinguish that fire Monday or Tuesday, according to Hill. No structural damage was reported in that fire, which burned 3.5 square miles (9 square kilometers).