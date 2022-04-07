 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wildfire near Custer fueled by strong winds, highway closed

Sheriff’s officials say a wildfire burning in Custer County, fueled by strong winds, has closed a highway due to reduced visibility

CUSTER, S.D. (AP) — Sheriff's officials say a wildfire burning in Custer County, fueled by strong winds, has closed a highway due to reduced visibility.

The Wabash Springs Fire two miles west of Custer is estimated to have burned 50 acres.

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office reports that Highway 16 from Custer to Pleasant Valley Road is closed. Evacuations are taking place in the path of the blaze, KSFY-TV reported.

The sheriff's office says high winds in excess of 40 mph are creating a dangerous situation.

Power outages have been reported from the Four Mile area to the Custer Limestone area.

