Wildfire near Sturgis motorcycle rally 100% contained
AP

STURGIS, S.D. (AP) — Firefighters have contained a wildfire which burned southwest of Sturgis.

The U.S. Forest Service says crews will continue to patrol and mop up following containment of the Kirk Hill fire. Smoke is expected to be present for the next several days.

The fire burned approximately 80 acres (32 hectares). No structures were lost in the fire.

Meanwhile, the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was expected to attract hundreds of thousands of people to the region. No evacuations were ordered.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

