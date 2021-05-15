Wildlife officials hoping to tag black bear in Black Hills

But, they have to locate the animal in a timely fashion first.

“We can’t really catch up to him, at least at this point, to put some kind of marker in him to figure out, ‘OK, what are we working with here,’” Cudmore said.

“For us to trap any animal, we have to be able to pattern it,” he said. “As of right now, there is no pattern.”

He said the reports that are made come in a day or two later, and the bear has already traveled away.

A state trapper did place some bait near the site in Lead, and place a trail camera in hopes of getting a photo of the bear, but with no success.

If the department did place a trap for the bear, it would be a large cage trap — essentially, it is a very large barrel with a sliding door. The bear would walk in to feed on the bait placed at the front, and the door would drop down when the bear activated the trigger. Wildlife managers could then tranquilize the bear in the trap, remove it, and place the tracking device. They could also take biological data at that time.

The bear spotted in the Mountain Plains subdivision was reported to be cinnamon in color. Cudmore said it could truly be two different bears, or the way the light hit the animal made it look a different color.