Wildlife officials hoping to tag black bear in Black Hills

LEAD, S.D. (AP) — A black bear has been spotted roaming the Northern Hills lately.
Earlier this month it was captured on security camera at the Mystic Hills Hideaway south of Lead and Deadwood. It appeared as if it was the same one spotted earlier in Lead, and along Maitland Road in late April. Additional reports indicated a bear was around Spearfish just before that.
Bears occasionally roam through the Black Hills. For the last three years, residents have reported the bruins to the South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks. In 2020, a bear, jet black in color, was spotted near Hermosa, loping through a field as a passerby videoed the bear from his car window.
In 2019, one was rummaging through garbage cans in the Mountain Plains subdivision near Spearfish. Several days later, it was spotted on a game camera in the Aspen Hills area.
The bear videoed at Mystic Hills ambled along in front of a building, while it strolled slowly through the backyard of a Lead residence, the Black HIlls Pioneer reported.
Kris Cudmore, the regional wildlife manager for the GF&P, said he would like to be able to catch the bear and place an ear tag on it to be able to identify if it is the same bear or multiple bears that have been spotted in the Hills.
But, they have to locate the animal in a timely fashion first.
“We can’t really catch up to him, at least at this point, to put some kind of marker in him to figure out, ‘OK, what are we working with here,’” Cudmore said.
“For us to trap any animal, we have to be able to pattern it,” he said. “As of right now, there is no pattern.”
He said the reports that are made come in a day or two later, and the bear has already traveled away.
A state trapper did place some bait near the site in Lead, and place a trail camera in hopes of getting a photo of the bear, but with no success.
If the department did place a trap for the bear, it would be a large cage trap — essentially, it is a very large barrel with a sliding door. The bear would walk in to feed on the bait placed at the front, and the door would drop down when the bear activated the trigger. Wildlife managers could then tranquilize the bear in the trap, remove it, and place the tracking device. They could also take biological data at that time.
The bear spotted in the Mountain Plains subdivision was reported to be cinnamon in color. Cudmore said it could truly be two different bears, or the way the light hit the animal made it look a different color.
There have also been reports of two bears being spotted together — supposedly a sow with a cub. The videos and photos Cudmore has seen have not been able to confirm that there were two bears together.
However, “It is a possibility. The Black Hills is a decent size space, and it sure is a possibility,” he said. “Especially being the third spring in a row we are getting sightings, it’s sure a possibility.”
Historically, black bears and grizzly bears have lived in the Black Hills. The closest population of black bears would be the Bighorn Mountains, which according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, has, “a robust black bear population.”
Wildlife biologists captured nearly 100 bears from 1988 to 2005. Male bears ranged from 120 pounds to 440 pounds while females weighed 85 to 250 pounds.
The GF&P has faced criticism in the past for euthanizing wildlife when in urban areas. Some people have already noted they are concerned the GF&P will do the same with this bear.
“That’s not our intention with this critter, or really any critter,” Cudmore reassured. “The only time an animal is removed is when it poses some type of public treat. So a mountain lion on a back porch, for example, public threat there, especially if they are in the heart of Spearfish or Rapid or someplace like that. … We’re not in the game of removing stuff to remove stuff. For me, the reason would want to ear tag it is to figure out if it is the same bear or area there multiple.”
So far, there has not been a conflict with the bear.
“The biggest nuisance is they have been getting into garbage cans, or bird feeders, or deer feeders. That’s what wild critters are going to do, especially bears. That’s what bears do,” Cudmore said. “If there is any type of food around — cat food, dog food, bear food, or any type in-between, you’re going to want to secure it. Garbage is considered a food source too.”
Black bear — Ursus americanus— is the name of the species, but that doesn’t mean that all of them are black.
They can range in color from black to cinnamon to brown and even blonde. Some can have light blazes on their chests.
Most commonly on the East Coast, black bears are black. But in the Western US, bears have a more varied color.
