Winter storm could deliver more than a foot of snow in SD

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Forecasters expect a significant winter storm could bring more than a foot of snow to the central and southern Black Hills this weekend.
The National Weather Service says between 8 inches (20.3 centimeters) and 16 inches (40.6 centimeters) of snow is expected at Mount Rushmore, Custer, Wind Cave National Park, Hermosa and other regional locations.
The storm is expected to impact southwest South Dakota overnight Saturday through Monday morning, the Rapid City Journal reported.
“Confidence is rather high that significant accumulations will occur in the Black Hills and far southwest South Dakota, as well as higher elevations of northeastern Wyoming. Accumulations farther east onto the South Dakota plains are more difficult to predict and will be dependent on elevation,” the weather service said.
It issued a winter storm warning for the Black Hills and a winter storm watch for the southern plains.
In the Northern Hills, anywhere between 10 inches (25.4 centimeters) to 15 inches (38.1 centimeters) is expected in Lead, Deadwood, Galena and Nemo.
For Rapid City, Sturgis, Spearfish, Piedmont and Summerset, more than 6 inches of snow is forecast, the National Weather Service said.
This weekend’s winter storm will have a major impact on ranchers in the Nebraska Panhandle and southwest South Dakota plains just as the spring calving season begins.
