Winter storm leaves reservation facing water shortage

Last week's winter storms have left South Dakota's Pine Ridge Reservation facing a water shortage

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Last week's fierce winter storms have left an American Indian reservation in South Dakota facing a water shortage.

The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Water Maintenance and Conservation issued water restrictions for most of the Pine Ridge Reservation on Monday, the Rapid City Tribune reported.

Agency officials wrote in a notice that heavy snowfall has prevented workers from reaching stations to keep water flowing as normal, resulting in little to no water for some areas of the reservation.

The agency said residents should limit the use of household water to avoid overburdening the system and check livestock tanks, homes and hydrants for leaks.

The restriction is expected to remain in effect until 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency are on the reservation this week to meet with tribal leaders.

Exhibit showcases ancient Roman items preserved by volcanic mud

