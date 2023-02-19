BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A winter storm will spread from the Pacific Northwest to Rocky Mountains in coming days and could dump up to two feet of snow at higher elevations, forecasters said.

The storm also could usher in dangerously cold temperatures as a blast of arctic air sweeps the region.

The National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings and advisories across the region beginning Sunday afternoon. Lesser snowfall amounts were expected at lower elevations.

Temperatures will drop drastically after Tuesday leading to dangerous wind chills, the weather service said.

Snow is also forecast this week across portions of North and South Dakota.