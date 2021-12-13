With new charges, Sioux Falls man could face death penalty

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Sioux Falls man who could face the death penalty if convicted of killing his infant son pleaded not guilty Monday.

A grand jury last week determined that Dylan Castimore can be charged with first-degree murder in the death of 8-week-old Daxton Castimore. The defendant was originally charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter.

Minnehaha County State’s Attorney Daniel Haggar has not decided whether to pursue the death penalty, which became a possibility with the new charge. Should Haggar decline the capital punishment option, Castimore would face a mandatory life sentence, KELO-TV reported.

Castimore looked down as the new charges were read on Monday. When asked if he understood the charges, Castimore said, “Yes, your honor,” and the judge entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

An autopsy determined the baby’s death was caused by a skull fracture. A contributing factor in the child’s death was a lacerated liver. Court documents say the infant had several other injuries, including broken ribs.

The new charges also include aggravated battery of an infant and abuse or cruelty of a minor under the age of seven. Castimore is also accused of being a habitual offender.

Castimore is being held on a $1 million cash bond.

