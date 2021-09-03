With Texas as model, Noem seeks more abortion restrictions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem wants to pass tougher abortion restrictions in South Dakota, after the U.S. Supreme Court allowed a Texas law banning most abortions in that state to go forward.

The Texas law, which took effect Wednesday, prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, usually around six weeks and before many women know they’re pregnant.

“Following the Supreme Court’s decision to leave the pro-life (Texas) law in place, I have directed the Unborn Child Advocate in my office to immediately review the new (Texas) law and current South Dakota laws to make sure we have the strongest pro life laws on the books in (South Dakota),” Noem said in a statement on social media Thursday.

Women in South Dakota are currently barred from terminating a pregnancy after 22 weeks. Noem has previously told the Argus Leader that she wants to ban abortions completely, with no exceptions in cases of rape or incest.