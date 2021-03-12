Woman arrested for allegedly hitting boyfriend with car

MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) — A Mitchell woman has been arrested after she allegedly hit her boyfriend with her car and left him bleeding in a ditch.

Police arrested the 32-year-old woman late Wednesday afternoon in Mitchell, the Argus Leader reported. According to court documents, authorities earlier that morning had followed multiple pools of blood to a ditch where they discovered her 25-year-old boyfriend.

He was missing his shirt and pants and had been in the ditch for hours. He was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The woman told police that she and her boyfriend had gone to a friend's house the night before to buy marijuana. When she left she didn't know where he was. As she was driving away she hit something. She pulled over but didn't see anything and drove off.

Police found the woman's car at the boyfriend's residence. The front bumper was damaged and the windshield had a crack with hair in it.

