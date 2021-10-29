 Skip to main content
Woman dies after front-end loader hit her in Sioux Falls

Police say a 49-year-old woman died after she was hit by a front-end loader on private property in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A 49-year-old woman died Friday after she was hit by a front-end loader on private property in Sioux Falls, police said.

Authorities said either drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor in the incident, which happened at about 9:30 a.m.

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.

The woman's name was not immediately released.

