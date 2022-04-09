Woman gets probation for theft of pandemic-related funds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota woman has been sentenced to probation and ordered to pay more than $20,000 restitution after defrauding multiple government agencies of pandemic-related jobless funds.
Marietta Ravnass, 52, of Miller, was convicted of money laundering in January.
The Argus Leader reports Ravnaas used an international money transfer service to accept unlawful payments from several states.
.The two-year probation sentence also included restitution of $8,200 be paid to Massachusetts and $12,100 to Washington.
