Woman injured as deputies pursue stolen pickup

PARKER, S.D. (AP) — A woman was injured when she was struck by a vehicle that sheriff's deputies chased through Lincoln and Turner counties Tuesday.

Three people in the stolen pickup truck were arrested after a five-hour standoff, according to sheriff's officials.

A Lincoln County deputy tried pulling the vehicle over for traffic violations in Harrisburg, but the driver fled and deputies pursued the vehicle into Turner County.

The pickup drove through a field and onto a rural property where the woman was struck on the driveway of a residence. She was taken to the hospital, but there is no word on her injuries.

Once back on the road, a Highway Patrol trooper forced the pickup into a ditch and cornfield where the pursuit ended and the standoff began.

The suspects eventually surrendered. Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found in the pickup, officials said.

At least eight law enforcement agencies were involved in the pursuit and standoff.

