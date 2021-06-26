 Skip to main content
Woman killed in crash near Lennox in eastern South Dakota
AP

LENNOX, S.D. (AP) — A 78-year-old woman died has died in a one-car crash two miles west of Lennox in Turner County.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the woman was killed Friday afternoon when she lost control of a car on a gravel road, went into the ditch and rolled. She died at the scene, which was about 20 miles southwest of Sioux Falls.

The highway patrol says the woman, whose name was not immediately released, was the only person in the car and was not wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

