Woman killed in rollover on Interstate 29 in SE South Dakota

ELK POINT, S.D. (AP) — A 38-year-old woman has died in a crash on Interstate 29 about 15 miles north of Elk Point in southeastern South Dakota.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a minivan was southbound on I-29 just before 3:45 a.m. Saturday when it entered the median, then crossed both southbound lanes, went into the west ditch and rolled.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the van. She died at the scene. Her name was not immediately released.

The freeway was closed and traffic was rerouted for about an hour.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0