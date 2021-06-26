 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman killed in rollover on Interstate 29 in SE South Dakota
0 Comments
AP

Woman killed in rollover on Interstate 29 in SE South Dakota

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ELK POINT, S.D. (AP) — A 38-year-old woman has died in a crash on Interstate 29 about 15 miles north of Elk Point in southeastern South Dakota.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a minivan was southbound on I-29 just before 3:45 a.m. Saturday when it entered the median, then crossed both southbound lanes, went into the west ditch and rolled.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the van. She died at the scene. Her name was not immediately released.

The freeway was closed and traffic was rerouted for about an hour.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US defense chief hosts Ghani for talks at Pentagon

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News