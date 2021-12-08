 Skip to main content
Woman, man killed in McCook County highway crash

SALEM, S.D. (AP) — Two people have died in a highway crash in southeastern South Dakota.

A 22-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man were killed Tuesday when the cars they were driving collided east of Salem in McCook County, the Highway Patrol said.

According to the patrol, the male driver crossed the center line on Highway 38 and collided with the woman's vehicle. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims have not been identified.

