Woman struck and killed along interstate near Colman

COLMAN, S.D. (AP) — A woman walking along the interstate near Colman was struck and killed by a passing SUV, according to the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on Interstate 29 about 10 p.m. Saturday when the GMC Yukon struck the 34-year-old woman who was walking in the traffic lane, according to the patrol.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, said Highway Patrol spokesman Tony Mangan.

Both male occupants of the SUV were not injured. The names of those involved are not yet being released.

The Highway Patrol continues to investigate.

