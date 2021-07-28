Woman who injured child with hairbrush sentenced to prison

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A federal magistrate judge in South Dakota has sentenced a Dupree woman to six months in federal prison for injuring a child with a hairbrush.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Moreno also sentenced Cache Patricia Hebb Tuesday to one year of supervised release after the 25-year-old woman pled guilty to assault.

Hebb was indicted by a federal grand jury in 2019 and was accused of using unreasonable force causing injuries to the child inflicted with a hairbrush as she attempted to discipline the youngster.

The case was investigated by the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services.

Hebb was ordered to surrender to the U.S. Marshals Service on August 10, 2021.

