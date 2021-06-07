Workers break ground on giant turf sports complex

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Workers have broken ground on a giant artificial turf sports complex in Sioux Falls.

The Sanford Sports Complex issued a statement Monday saying it will add 18 outdoor fields that include nearly 1.7 million square feet of turf. The fields all will have lights. Planners envision the complex hosting baseball, softball, soccer, lacrosse and other activities starting in 2022.

The additions are expected to bring in about 1 million new visitors to the complex over five years.

The project is funded through a $300 million gift from Denny Sanford. The money also will cover a virtual hospital and an expansion of graduate medical education.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0