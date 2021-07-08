Wyoming governor weighs border assistance in Arizona, Texas

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming is looking at how it might send National Guard troops or other help to bolster security at the Mexico border, Gov. Mark Gordon said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, who like Gordon are Republicans, wrote other governors last month seeking help dealing with what they called a “crisis” at the border.

“We will continue to evaluate available resources to support this effort to protect our country without compromising public safety here in Wyoming," Gordon said in a statement Wednesday.

Gordon already has offered “aerial assets valued up to $250,000” but it was determined that might not be the best approach, according to the statement.

North and South Dakota have announced they would each send 125 troops. In both states, the effort is being funded by federal money, though a private donation paid for an earlier contingent of 50 South Dakota troops.