BROOKINGS, S.D. -- A Yankton, South Dakota, man has been identified as the victim in a fatal crash that occurred Sunday near Brookings.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety said that Bryce Keegan, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene of the one-vehicle crash.

Keegan's 2014 Buick Regal was traveling east on 216th Street one mile south of Brookings at about 7:30 a.m. when the car drifted into the south ditch, hit an approach, vaulted and rolled. Keegan, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

