Yankton native plays key role in ending Afghanistan mission

While Thompson encountered little enemy fire, he noticed movement as the U.S. and allies shut down bases in Afghanistan.

“The Taliban consciously didn’t attack the U.S. or NATO because we would end up staying longer,” he said. “But they attacked our Afghan allies and took over district centers, which are like our county seats or regionally important cities.”

Besides the remaining embassy troops, the U.S. provides air power and coverage, Thompson said. “(The Afghans) are on their own now. They are being supported as best we can, but we’re not in the country,” he said.

The question remains about any plan for helping Afghans, such as interpreters and contractors, who helped the coalition and now want to escape their country for fear of their safety, Thompson said.

“Their life is in danger unless we get them out, but they have to be vetted, screened and receive special immigration visas. With COVID, the processing of those visas is like anything else in the world. It slows down (the process),” he said. “It all takes time, but we’re working against time as the Taliban starts moving in across Afghanistan. Their lives are in danger, day to day.”

Thompson looks back with amazement at what was accomplished during his time at Bagram.