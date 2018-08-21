VERMILLION, S.D. -- A 9-year-old boy was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital with life-threatening injuries Tuesday after the all-terrain vehicle on which he was riding crashed into a ravine near Vermillion.
The boy was a passenger on the ATV, which was being driven by a 6-year-old boy at the Ufford Hills Country Market a mile east of Vermillion, said Tony Mangan, a public information officer with the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. Neither boy was wearing a helmet.
Mangan said the accident occurred at 2:47 p.m. on private property. The 6-year-old was driving on a trail when he lost control of the vehicle. The ATV entered a ravine and dropped 15-20 feet. The 6-year-old suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene, Mangan said.
His passenger was transported by ambulance to Vermillion High School, where a helicopter airlifted him to Sanford Children's Hospital in Sioux Falls.
Mangan said there were no other vehicles traveling with the boys, and a South Dakota Highway Patrol report did not indicate who called 911 to report the crash. It also was not known if the children lived at that location or were guests, Mangan said.
The incident remains under investigation, Mangan said, and no charges are pending.
"Because it was on private property, no charges will be filed," he said.