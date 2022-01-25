Standoff in Adams ends in apparent suicide, Nebraska State Patrol says

A standoff in the Gage County village of Adams ended in apparent suicide early Tuesday morning after authorities had been on scene for more than eight hours, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

The incident started as a report of domestic violence on Elm Street in Adams, where the Gage County Sheriff's Office requested assistance from the State Patrol just before 10 p.m. Monday, according to the patrol.

A woman in the home told authorities her husband had hit her several times and pointed a gun at her. When she tried to hit the gun away, she was shot in the hand, according to a State Patrol news release.

The woman — and her children, unharmed — ultimately fled the house shortly after the shooting, according to the news release.

After the State Patrol's SWAT team arrived on scene, authorities tried to make contact with the man inside the home, who has not been identified. The patrol never established contact with the man, according to the news release.

Authorities eventually entered the home Tuesday morning and found the man deceased with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the State Patrol.

The entire incident lasted around nine hours.

The woman who was shot before fleeing the home was transported to Bryan West Campus in Lincoln and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said deputies were dispatched to the scene at around 10:30 p.m. Monday with the agency's heavily armored vehicle. Wagner said the vehicle was used only as a secure warming station for troopers and other authorities on scene at the standoff.

The situation resolved at around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, Wagner said.

Gage County Attorney Roger Harris requested the State Patrol investigate the incident.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com. On Twitter @andrewwegley

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0