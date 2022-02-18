Standoff in St. Paul leads to arrest in Grand Island stabbing death case

A Grand Island man has been arrested in connection to Tuesday’s stabbing death of a man in a Grand Island apartment complex.

Donald Anthony, 34, of Grand Island was arrested at 7:52 p.m. Thursday in St. Paul following a standoff with police from several agencies. GIPD obtained a search warrant for a residence at 1019 Seventh St. where Anthony was believed to be, according to a Nebraska State Patrol news release.

The NSP SWAT team was activated, and after initial attempts to communicate with Anthony, the SWAT determined that Anthony was the only individual inside the residence.

After approximately 90 minutes, SWAT team members entered the house and found Anthony barricaded inside an attic crawlspace. He was taken into custody and arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder of Said Abdullahi Farah, use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, based on GIPD information.

Farah’s body was found shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday after GIPD received a report of an injured person in a Grand Island apartment complex at 303 Pine. St.

When GIPD arrived they found Farah, 30, dead from an apparent puncture wound in a hallway of the building. Thursday night’s release said Farah was stabbed in his neck.

An autopsy was completed Wednesday.

