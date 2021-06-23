State and UIowa launch ‘Center for School Mental Health’

“And so I think that the money and the investment in this is particularly timely,” Bruhn told The Gazette.

As a researcher, Bruhn cited findings after Hurricane Katrina that children developed long-term needs following the disaster.

“Students were exposed to the death of a family member or family members, food deprivation, social isolation, relocation, parents lost jobs,” she said. “All of those things that are super stressful and that lead to significant emotional and behavioral needs in children. And that persisted for a couple of years.”

And so while there is need now, Bruhn said, “We can anticipate that there could be longer-term effects from what we've seen over the course of the year.”

To that end, Bruhn said, this $20 million investment is just the beginning and leaders aim to pursue other funding avenues down the road for the center — which will involve collaboration from the UI colleges of education, medicine, public health and liberal arts and sciences.

“We have a lot of expertise across our college, as well as the university, and so we see this as an ongoing long-term effort,” she said, noting specific faculty will be associated with the center. “But it's also possible that we will be hiring people to come in for specific roles.”

