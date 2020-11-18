State approves new rules for school seclusion and restraint

Another sticking point was how big seclusion rooms need to be and how long districts would have to get their rooms up to code. A standard of 49 square feet in a previous draft was replaced with 56 square feet (and no less than 7 feet across) and now districts have five years to comply.

In an earlier draft, schools were given just 10 minutes to alert parents their child had been secluded or restrained. The new rules allow an hour or by the end of the school day, whichever comes first.

The Iowa Department of Education held a public hearing Sept. 15 and collected written comments on the new rules. Most of the suggestions were rejected, but the department did make changes to require schools to keep more documentation.

Board members said Wednesday they appreciate the compromise groups made to write the new rules and hope teacher training will ensure the rules are followed. President Brooke Axiotis said she wants teachers to be mindful of the disparities in school seclusion and restraint.