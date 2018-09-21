DES MOINES --- Progress is being made toward securing funding for renovating the Warrior Hotel and Davidson Building, city officials told the state’s economic development board Friday.
But the board wants the city to continue providing regular updates to the board, which has approved --- with contingencies --- more than $13 million in state financial assistance toward Sioux City’s downtown renovation, including the Warrior Hotel and Davidson Building renovations and the construction of an expo center.
“We should probably keep getting updates on a regular basis now,” said state board member David Bernstein, of Sioux City. “A quantitative update, specifically where that agreement is with the arena ... where you’re at with the bid process, where you’re at with your fundraising.”
Sioux City economic development director Marty Dougherty said an agreement between the city and the developer on the Warrior Hotel and Davidson Building renovations is being finalized and could be voted on by the city council on Monday.
Dougherty said the project has garnered more than $3 million on private donations out of the $5 million they hope to raise for the project. He said a deal for naming rights on the expo center will boost that figure.
“We hope to finish that in the near future,” Dougherty said.
Sioux City’s Reinvestment District project includes multiple pieces valued at a total of $130 million. The state granted contingent approval for $13.5 million in financial assistance through motel and hotel sales tax relief.