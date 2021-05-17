State board requests information from group that claimed involvement in Iowa elections bill

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Marshall said if any materials show Heritage Action made contact with the governor’s office regarding the legislation, the board would at a minimum require Heritage to belatedly register as a lobbyist and file any required reports. The board also could pursue disciplinary action, which could result in fines up to $2,000 for each offense, Marshall said.

Because the board is not responsible for overseeing the Iowa Legislature, any inquiries there would fall to the Legislature’s ethics committees, which are chaired by majority Republicans.

Spokespeople for legislative leaders did not immediately respond to a question of whether Republicans plan to look into Heritage’s claims.

“Iowa is the first state that we got to work in, and we did it quickly and we did it quietly,” Heritage Action executive director Jessica Anderson said in the video, as reported by The Associated Press. The video was first published by the progressive investigate news website Mother Jones. “We helped draft the bills. ... Honestly, nobody even noticed. My team looked at each other, and we’re like, ‘it can’t be that easy.’”