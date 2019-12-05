State conservation committee rejects call to support mandated conservation practice

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“This is a very complex issue. What’s a stream? Is a stream a ditch? Because it functions very much in the same way.”

Lundy said requiring buffer strips would be akin to the federal government’s proposal to regulate smaller waterways that flow into larger ones. The so-called “Waters of the U.S.” rule became a contentious political issue before ultimately being scrapped.

“Yes, we’re concerned about soil runoff. Yes, we’re concerned about water quality issues,” Lundy said. “But when you put out a mandate like that, with what I call a huge difficulty in implementing this kind of practice, that’s really the frustration with these kinds of things.”

The resolution was modeled after a new state law in Minnesota that requires 50-foot buffer strips along lakes, rivers and streams, and of 16.5 feet along ditches.

Kevin Pope, a state soil conservation and water quality committee member from Mason City, said Minnesota farmers he talks to are upset by the new law.