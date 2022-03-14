State ed board leaders say they're in no rush to revive health standards

OMAHA — The president and vice president of the Nebraska State Board of Education said Friday they’re in no rush to revive the controversial health education standards the board put on ice last September.

Board president Patsy Koch Johns and vice president Robin Stevens said the board has no plans at this time to revive the standards. They said the board must address concerns about the standards-writing process before considering a restart.

“We at this time have not discussed any plans about bringing it back,” said Koch Johns of Lincoln.

The two leaders commented in a news release aimed at clarifying the board’s recent actions regarding academic standards.

In it, they pushed back on the perception that the board’s recent actions regarding standards were bringing it closer to reviving the standards.

In February, a majority of board members voted down a motion by recently appointed board member Kirk Penner to permanently scrap the health standards.

This month, the majority voted to draft a policy expressing the board’s intent to develop academic standards in “all subject matter areas,” including health. That policy has yet to be adopted.

In the release, Stevens said the board will need a specific vote to restart the health education standards process, “and this is not currently an item under consideration by the Board.”

“To be clear,” he said, “the conversations, around ensuring the proper policies and processes are in place, are necessary before even considering future draft health education standards.”

Stevens, of Gothenburg, is facing two challengers in the race to retain his District 7 seat on the board. Three other board spots are on the ballot this year, including Penner's seat representing District 4.

In an interview Friday, Nebraska Commissioner of Education Matt Blomstedt told the Omaha World-Herald that it’s unlikely the standards would be revived this year.

Reviewing the process the department uses to develop standards, and potentially making changes, will take time, he said.

“I think I’m pretty confident in saying it’s not 2022, and I would find it highly unlikely it’s 2023,” he said.

For more than a year, the state has wrestled with the idea of writing health standards for Nebraska schools. Local school districts currently write their own. The state standards would be recommended but not required for districts.

The initial draft of the standards proposed a year ago was praised by advocates of LGBTQ children as inclusive. The standards contained language recognizing diverse family structures, gender identities and sexual orientations. After complaints the material was not appropriate for children and reflected a political agenda, most of those references were stripped in a second draft. But that draft still was criticized by Gov. Pete Ricketts, who said it promoted “gender ideology.”

The board postponed the standards indefinitely Sept. 3.

Subsequently, then-board president Maureen Nickels appointed an ad hoc board committee to troubleshoot what went wrong with the process.

On March 4, the board adopted six recommendations from the committee. One was to draft a policy expressing the board’s intent to develop academic standards in all areas.

Penner, who voted against the recommendations, said he disagrees with the board’s position that it can write standards beyond the core academic areas authorized by the Legislature.

He said the reason the standards failed has nothing to do with process.

“The issue isn’t the process, it’s the content of the health standards,” he said.

Another recommendation adopted by the board at its March 4 meeting calls for writing a policy to define the board’s role in the standards-writing process.

Board members also voted to have the Nebraska Department of Education hire a consultant to review the standards process and suggest improvements.

Blomstedt said Friday that he probably wouldn’t get a consultant on board until summer.

“I would probably aim for a June time frame, that’s usually when we have some chance to dive into those things,” he said.

The intent is to examine the process, including looking at how other states do it, before attempting a redo of health standards, he said.

Meantime, critics have been unsuccessful in stopping the health standards with legislative action.

A bill in the Legislature this session would have made clear that the board can write standards only in core academic areas. With 20 days left in the session, that bill proposed by Sen. Joni Albrecht remained in the Education Committee.

In his budget request to state lawmakers, Ricketts included language that would have barred the education department from using any of its appropriation to research, adopt or implement state sex education standards for schools.

Members of the Appropriations Committee last week advanced the budget to the full body without the language, but an amendment has been offered to add it in.

