An education official with more than 35 years of experience is on the way to becoming Nebraska's next education commissioner.

During a Friday meeting, the State Board of Education voted 5-3 to offer Brian Maher a contract for the job, following a full day of interviews with three finalists.

Maher is the executive director of the South Dakota Board of Regents. He already has resigned from that role and is scheduled to leave his post in June, though he could leave earlier.

He was selected over two other candidates: Melissa Poloncic, superintendent of the Douglas County West Community Schools, and Summer Stephens, superintendent for the Churchill County School District in Fallon, Nevada.

Several board members said they were impressed by Maher's prepared and polished interview delivery and his experience with a variety of leadership positions.

"He clearly shows he respects the board," said Patti Gubbels, board president. "The wealth and the depth of his experiences really were important."

Board member Lisa Fricke said she appreciated that he is a very careful and calm person.

"That is something in Nebraska we need right now. We don't need people speaking before they think," Fricke said.

He previously served as either a superintendent or administrator in the Kearney, Waverly, Elkhorn, Centennial and Johnson-Brock school districts in Nebraska, as well as Sioux Falls in South Dakota. In 2015, he was named Nebraska's Superintendent of the Year.

The board's decision wasn't unanimous. Sherry Jones, Elizabeth Tegtmeier and Kirk Penner said no. The last two education commissioners received a unanimous board vote, officials said.

The disagreement followed a lengthy discussion prompted by Tegtmeier, who questioned the integrity of the search process.

Tegtmeier questioned the process of compiling a list of structured interview questions that had to be approved by Steve Joel, the consultant managing the search from McPherson and Jacobson.

She criticized the list, saying important topics like the teacher shortage and student literacy weren't included.

"Yesterday, when I asked why all board members didn't get the questions ahead of time, I heard that 'we' can't risk the questions getting out," she said. "As one of the eight equal board members, I couldn't be trusted with the questions. This is concerning to me."

Penner agreed with Tegtmeier. He wanted to add three questions to the interviews on Thursday but was turned down by Joel.

Tegtmeier also questioned Maher's association with Joel, saying they were long-time colleagues and have worked together in the past.

"My concern about protecting the integrity of the process was not heard. And no one backed me up," Tegtmeier said. "Today, I have to go with my gut. The integrity of this process has been compromised, rendering it invalid for a fair and equitable outcome."

Other board members disagreed with Tegtmeier, saying it's normal in government interviews to have a vetted and pre-approved list of interview questions.

"This is not a private sector job, this is a government job," said board member Jacquelyn Morrison. "We have structured interview questions so all candidates can get the same opportunity to answer those questions."

Maher will potentially sign and accept his contract at the next regular board meeting on April 14.

