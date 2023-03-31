Nebraska lawmaker introduces legislation to eliminate State Board of Education
An education official with more than 35 years of experience is on the way to becoming Nebraska's next education commissioner.
During a Friday meeting, the State Board of Education voted 5-3 to offer Brian Maher a contract for the job, following
a full day of interviews with three finalists.
Maher is the executive director of the South Dakota Board of Regents. He already has resigned from that role and is scheduled to leave his post in June, though he could leave earlier.
He was selected over
two other candidates: Melissa Poloncic, superintendent of the Douglas County West Community Schools, and Summer Stephens, superintendent for the Churchill County School District in Fallon, Nevada.
Several board members said they were impressed by Maher's prepared and polished interview delivery and his experience with a variety of leadership positions.
"He clearly shows he respects the board," said Patti Gubbels, board president. "The wealth and the depth of his experiences really were important."
Board member Lisa Fricke said she appreciated that he is a very careful and calm person.
"That is something in Nebraska we need right now. We don't need people speaking before they think," Fricke said.
He previously served as either a superintendent or administrator in the Kearney, Waverly, Elkhorn, Centennial and Johnson-Brock school districts in Nebraska, as well as Sioux Falls in South Dakota. In 2015, he was named Nebraska's Superintendent of the Year.
The board's decision wasn't unanimous. Sherry Jones, Elizabeth Tegtmeier and Kirk Penner said no. The last two education commissioners received a unanimous board vote, officials said.
The disagreement followed a lengthy discussion prompted by Tegtmeier, who questioned the integrity of the search process.
Tegtmeier questioned the process of compiling a list of structured interview questions that had to be approved by Steve Joel, the consultant managing the search from McPherson and Jacobson.
She criticized the list, saying important topics like the teacher shortage and student literacy weren't included.
"Yesterday, when I asked why all board members didn't get the questions ahead of time, I heard that 'we' can't risk the questions getting out," she said. "As one of the eight equal board members, I couldn't be trusted with the questions. This is concerning to me."
Penner agreed with Tegtmeier. He wanted to add three questions to the interviews on Thursday but was turned down by Joel.
Tegtmeier also questioned Maher's association with Joel, saying they were long-time colleagues and have worked together in the past.
"My concern about protecting the integrity of the process was not heard. And no one backed me up," Tegtmeier said. "Today, I have to go with my gut. The integrity of this process has been compromised, rendering it invalid for a fair and equitable outcome."
Other board members disagreed with Tegtmeier, saying it's normal in government interviews to have a vetted and pre-approved list of interview questions.
"This is not a private sector job, this is a government job," said board member Jacquelyn Morrison. "We have structured interview questions so all candidates can get the same opportunity to answer those questions."
Maher will potentially sign and accept his contract at the next regular board meeting on April 14.
Top Journal Star photos for March 2023
Christ Lincoln Schools fourth grader Hudson Parr (right) rides the metal pig statue named Petunia as Gov. Jim Pillen watches on Wednesday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Millard North's Avril Smith (right) and Kayla Preston (back) fight for a rebound against Lincoln North Star's Aleviah Anderson (left) during a Class A girls state tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
A bank employee was taken by ambulance to a local hospital after a woman drove her car through a window of LincOne Federal Credit Union near 48th and Vine streets on Wednesday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest head coach Tim Barada hugs Brinly Christensen as the final seconds of the fourth quarter come to a close in the Hawks' loss to Millard South in a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Malcolm celebrates after defeating Wahoo
in a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Millard West's Maddie Wallor hits Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson in the face while she scores a basket during a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Hastings St. Cecilia teammates embrace after losing to Centura in the Class D-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince (2) walks onto court before facing Norris in a Class B girls state tournament first-round game Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Centura (left) greets Cedar Catholic before a Class D-1 girls state tournament semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Sydney Stodden (left) and Mallory Hansen celebrate the win against York during a Class B girls state tournament semifinal game on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Adams Central's Gracie Weichman (far right) embraces teammate Megyn Scott as the overtime draws to a close to win a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Elkhorn North celebrates after defeating Omaha Skutt in the Class B girls championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
the Sidney bench jumps for joy after defeating Beatrice during a Class B state girls basketball tournament first-round game on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Skutt's Molly Ladwig scores a layup over Waverly defenders in the first half during a Class B state girls basketball tournament first-round game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Pender's Maya Dolliver (center) hugs Madalyn Dolliver as their team celebrates their win over Oakland-Craig in the the Class C-2 state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Oakland-Craig player huddle up for a pregame prayer before taking on Pender in the Class C-2 state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson (center) celebrates with the Links' student section after defeating Millard North in a Class A girls state tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard South's Khloe Lemon (left) embraces Mya Babbitt (center) after defeating Lincoln High during the Class A state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler (22) lets out a scream after scoring a basket against Lincoln North Star during a Class A state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Westside's Joshua Evans (10) and Rickey Loftin (1) holds up "W"s after defeating Lincoln East in a Class A state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Paraeducator Neldy Fernandez (left) helps kindergarten student Roselie Horton pick a crayon color at Elliott Elementary School on Thursday. Fernandez also works with many other students as part of a program through Lincoln Literacy, including those with special needs.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Crete's Benjamin Ehlers (center) dives into the crowd after defeating Elkhorn during a Class B state tournament game Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Thomas James adjust the Native American regalia of his grandson, Bird James, in the hallway before players take the court during a Class D-2 state tournament game Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Devaney Sports Center
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Skutt's Jack Healey celebrates after making a game-ending block against Crete in the final seconds of the game, during a Class B state semifinal tournament game, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
SEM's Colt Schroeder (right) attempts to score three-points over Wynot's Dylan Heine (first right) in the second half during a Class D-2 state semifinal tournament game Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood's Cougar Konzem (right) blocks a shot from Auburn's Skyler Roybal during a Class C-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood head coach Jacob Mohs (right) smiles after leading the Bluejays to back-to-back state titles as Ty Carey (left) smiles after defeating Auburn in a Class C-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Skutt Catholic celebrates and holds up ones with their fingers after defeating Platteview in the Class B state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Young Freeman fans cheer on their team during the Class C-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Piper Hayes, (pink) leads dancers through a short course called 'Time for Heelz,' as part of the American College Dance Association North-Central Conference on Tuesday at UNL's Temple Building. More than 330 people from 22 universities registered to attend the conference hosted by UNL. The conference included classes, feedback, presentations and meetings, along with the four adjudication concerts. The American College Dance Association supports dance in higher education through regional conferences like the one hosted by UNL.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A car fire at 620 S 17th St. blazes on through a snow storm as Lincoln Fire and Rescue circle the vehicle to assess the best way to put out the flames on Thursday, March 16, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Delaney Gove of Ogallala, 13, (center) hides her face in embarrassment after family and friends, including Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Shirey (center right) and Capt. Rachell Rowley (right), singing her a birthday song during a send-off ceremony for Army National Guard's 1-134th Cavalry, Friday, March 17, 2023, at Atlas Readiness Center in Yutan. Shirey is one of the 13 Nebraska Army National Guard soldiers being deployed to Europe in the coming days.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Roman Asaro eats beer-soaked cereal during the annual Lucky Charms eating contest at Mckinney's Irish Pub as part of St. Patrick's Day celebrations on Friday, March 17, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
A Bluejay hops along the branch of a pine tree on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Holmes Lake. Blustery conditions and overcast skies made for a drowsy Tuesday in Lincoln. Days ahead will see much of the same, with a chance of rain dotted throughout the week.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Opponents of LB371, a bill that would make it a crime for anyone under the age of 19 to attend drag shows, hold up signs in support of transgender rights during a rally at the Nebraska State Capitol on Friday, March 24, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Kansas' Chandler Prater (25) and Nebraska's Alexis Markowski (bottom center) scramble for the ball as it is picked up by Isabelle Bourne in the first half during a WNIT game Thursday at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska defensive lineman Nash Hutmacher (72) pushes practice equipment during practice at the Hawks Championship Center on Thursday, March 23, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Nebraska's Billie Andrews (left) tags out Iowa State's Milaysia Ochoa as she attempts to steal second base in the fifth inning on Wednesday at Bowlin Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!