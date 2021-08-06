State education board hearing on health standards marked by rancor, divided testimony

Another speaker referenced the siege of the U.S. Capitol as lawmakers certified the election of President Joe Biden on Jan. 6 in his criticisms of the health standards.

"How many (more similar events) do you need to see?" he asked board members.

Others with the group Protect Nebraska Children Coalition, which supports the protection of parents' fundamental rights to educate their children, also attended.

At one point, after the 70th speaker had already taken to the mic around noon, the palpable tension in the room reached a head when those in the crowd began shouting at each other after one speaker insisted he was interrupted.

At times, many in the crowd waved small placards, indicating they supported the speaker testifying and wanted the standards scrapped.

Much of the early public comment featured testimony from the LGBTQ community and its allies, many who came from Omaha to speak, before those on the other side of the debate took up the majority of testimony as the day went on.

State Sen. Megan Hunt, who identifies as LGBTQ and testified Friday morning, said parents will always have the option to homeschool their children and can opt out of the standards if they are adopted.