State finances remain steady despite pandemic

DES MOINES -- Iowa’s state finances remain on steady ground despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and state lawmakers should need no significant course corrections as they craft the next state budget, according to projections issued Friday by the state’s budget estimating panel.
Some statehouse Republicans used the news to renew calls for state tax reductions.
The three-member panel during its regular meeting projected Iowa will have an $8.4 billion budget in the state fiscal year that begins July 1.
That’s a slight increase from the $8.3 billion the panel projected at its December meeting, and 3.8% growth over the current fiscal year despite the pandemic.
The state panel, called the Revenue Estimating Conference, is comprised of one appointee each from the governor’s administration, the state’s nonpartisan fiscal and legal analysis agency, and the public.
“(Iowa’s) economy has been remarkably resilient to the COVID-19-induced recession, largely because our primary industrial sectors are manufacturing, finance and insurance, and agriculture. And those sectors were not as vulnerable as the service sectors,” said Holly Lyons, a panelist from the state’s Legislative Services Agency.
In statements about the latest projections, Gov. Kim Reynolds and Iowa Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, both Republicans, called for state tax reductions by way of eliminating triggers that were put in place in 2018 --- by Republicans --- to ensure the reductions were not enacted until the state budget was in a sufficiently healthy position.
“Today’s forecast shows that Iowa’s economy is strong, and we can make it even stronger by ensuring that our historic 2018 tax cuts are fully implemented, giving Iowans certainty that they’ll see more in their paychecks,” Reynolds’ statement said. “We can easily do that by removing the unnecessary triggers, which are no longer needed and only stand in the way of our future growth.”
The Senate this past week approved --- on a bipartisan, unanimous vote --- legislation that would eliminate the triggers and enact the tax cuts; the bill is now in the House, where leadership has taken a more cautious approach to the proposal.
“Thanks to a decade of responsible budgeting by Iowa House Republicans, Iowa’s financial position continues to look strong and our budget has shown great resilience even in the face of a global pandemic,” Rep. Gary Mohr, R-Bettendorf and chairman of the House budget committee, said in a statement. “Responsible, conservative budgeting is what got us here. We will continue with that approach as we address the state’s budget for Fiscal Year 2022.”
The panel also projected an $8.7 billion state budget for the ensuing fiscal year, which starts July 1, 2022. That would be a 4.5% increase over the previous fiscal year, if the panel’s projection is accurate.
Rep. Chris Hall, D-Sioux City and the top Democrat on the House budget committee, in a statement attributed the state’s fiscal health to the state economy’s resilience and boosts in vaccinations and federal pandemic relief --- giving credit specifically to Democratic President Joe Biden’s administration.
Hall also accused the Reynolds administration of attempting to inflate projections in order to justify the tax cuts the governor desires.
“The partisanship displayed at today’s REC meeting made for a spectacle,” Hall said in a statement. “The Revenue Estimating Conference exists to provide the legislature and citizens of Iowa with an objective view of the state’s economy and budget. Today, it was apparent the governor’s office was coaching budget numbers for political gain and to trigger tax cuts.”