State must return Lincoln man's confiscated shotgun, Supreme Court says

OMAHA -- A Lincoln man will have a confiscated shotgun returned to him nearly two years after he completed probation for a non-violent and non-gun-related offense.

The Nebraska Supreme Court, in an opinion published Friday, determined a lower court erred when it denied Matthew Zimmer’s request to have his shotgun returned. Zimmer, 37, had made multiple attempts to get the firearm back after he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor stemming from an incident in November 2018.

That’s when police were called to Zimmer’s Lincoln residence in response to a disturbance between Zimmer and an ex-girlfriend, according to court documents. No arrests were made and officers left the scene.

Officers were dispatched to the same area minutes later when five separate neighbors called police to report hearing three gunshots, according to the probable cause affidavit. When they returned to the residence, officers characterized Zimmer as uncooperative, intoxicated and hostile. He was placed into emergency protective custody and housed at a mental health facility.

The ex-girlfriend allowed police to search the home once Zimmer was in custody. Police found a shotgun, ammunition and a spent shell casing. Zimmer denied that he had fired a gun, but he was initially charged with and taken into custody for discharging a firearm within Lincoln city limits.

Prosecutors did not pursue the firearm charge. Instead, Zimmer was charged with refusing to comply with police orders, a misdemeanor. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six months of probation.

At sentencing, lawyers for Zimmer argued that the shotgun should be returned to Zimmer or his mother. The firearm was one of the only things that Zimmer had inherited from his deceased father, according to the court opinion.

The court decided that it would hold the weapon until Zimmer’s successful completion of probation, at which point they would consider releasing it to him or his mother.

After completing probation in April 2020, Zimmer filed a motion to have his property returned, which was twice denied by the Lancaster County Court. At both hearings, prosecutors argued that Zimmer had made comments about retrieving his gun during the confrontation with police, and stated that the firearm “formed the basis for the police officer’s orders to Zimmer.”

Zimmer appealed to the district court, which affirmed the county court’s decision. He then appealed to the Nebraska Court of Appeals, at which point the Nebraska Supreme Court put the case on its docket.

In reviewing the case, the Supreme Court noted the general rule is that seized property, other than contraband, should be released to the rightful owner once criminal proceedings finish. If the government wishes to keep the property, it must prove a compelling and legitimate reason.

The Supreme Court found that the state failed to present a legitimate reason for continuing to seize the property.

The court’s analysis notes that multiple shots were reportedly fired, but only one shell casing was found in Zimmer’s home. Zimmer continuously denied firing a weapon and no evidence was presented to suggest that his gun had been fired. He did not have the firearm on his person during the confrontation with police.

