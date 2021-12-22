State Patrol takes responsibility for errant emergency notification to cellphones Tuesday night

That blood-curdling screech that erupted from your cellphone late Tuesday night was not to signal a tornado warning or an imminent attack on the homeland.

Although, for those startled awake by the warning shortly after 11 p.m., it might have felt like the end of the world was nigh.

Rather, the noise was part of a monthly test of the Emergency Alert System that was mistakenly sent out to mobile devices, the Nebraska State Patrol said Wednesday.

In a Twitter post copping to the mistake, the patrol said it initiated the monthly test -- which rotates between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m. -- as required on the third Tuesday of the month, inadvertently activating the wireless emergency alert system as well.

Wireless alerts are typically used to disseminate Amber Alerts or other critical emergency information, the patrol said. A notification was sent out to cellphones during last week's barrage of severe weather, for example.

Using a holiday-appropriate gif of Kevin McCallister from Home Alone saying the words "I'm sorry," the patrol said it apologized "for any inconvenience or distress this error may have caused."

Reaction to the apology on the social media app was mixed.

Some were quick to forgive the patrol for the slip up and said they were glad to know the system worked, while others called for whomever pushed the wrong button to be fired.

"I'll forgive but never forget," one user wrote.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0