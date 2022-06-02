State Penitentiary to resume normal operations for first time in three years

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services on Wednesday announced that the Nebraska State Penitentiary will return to a normal operational schedule on July 18.

The facility has been on a modified, seven-day, 12-hour operational schedule since October 2019, when an emergency staffing declaration was made.

Director Scott Frakes said the Department has hired 472 new employees, 410 in protective service positions. In December there were 76 vacant protective service positions at the state penitentiary. That has been reduced to 18 vacancies, Frakes said.

"Going to emergency staffing was our best option for dealing with the staffing shortage, but it was always our intent to fill the vacancies and return to normal operations,” Frakes said. “Admittedly, it lasted longer than anticipated, but throughout the pandemic, the schedule served us well while dealing with the challenges brought by COVID.”

The facility will return to a 16-hour operational day, which will mean more time for inmates to participate in volunteer programs, recreation and other prosocial activities.

“All things that contribute to higher satisfaction and a better quality of life for the inmate population,” Frakes said.

Two other facilities — the Reception and Treatment Center and the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution — remain on modified schedules. Frakes said the plan is to take RTC from a four-day work schedule to seven days sometime this summer, with the caveat it will probably remain on emergency staffing for a while longer.

The latest vacancy report for the Department shows 167 open protective service positions. In October last year the high was 427 positions. Turnover was also down in January, February, March and April compared to last year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0