State reports 384 new cases, 6 more deaths

An additional 384 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19 and six more people have died from it, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported Sunday.
While still among the highest daily tallies so far, the number of new cases reported Sunday is only a little more than half the record of 648 cases reported Saturday.
In all, 5,476 cases have been recorded and 118 people have died from the disease since COVID-19 was confirmed March 8 in Iowa.
Clinton and Des Moines counties reported their first deaths from the disease, and Johnson County reported the first death of a younger adult.
The six deaths announced Sunday were:
• Black Hawk County, a person between 41 and 60 years old;
• Clinton County, someone 81 or older;
• Des Moines County, an individual between 61 and 80 years old;
• Johnson County, one person between 18 and 40 and another 81 or older;
• Linn County, one person 81 or older.
The number of positive cases is expected to continue growing as Test Iowa sites open and additional testing of large businesses and nursing home staff continues.
The state’s first temporary drive-through test site — by appointment only — opened Saturday in Des Moines, with others to follow in other communities.
Gov. Kim Reynolds has urged Iowans to go to TestIowa.com to take an assessment and indicated she would provide an update today of a strategy to reopen the state, perhaps by loosening some restrictions first in areas with the least COVID-19 activity.
Included in the new cases reported Sunday are outbreaks at three more long-term care facilities, including another one in Linn County.
The state reported 16 new cases as Living Center West, a skilled nursing facility in southeast Cedar Rapids operated by UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s. The facility joins the list of three other such outbreaks in Linn County — at Heritage Specialty Care (111 total cases); Linn Manor Care Center (22 cases); and Manor Care Health Services (12 cases).
The state also reported new outbreaks at a long-term care facility in Black Hawk County and one in Dallas County, the only outbreaks in such facilities in those counties so far. The additions bring the number of outbreaks at Iowa long-term care facilities to 16.
Emmet County in northwest Iowa reported its first positive test, in a person aged 41 to 60. That lowers the number of Iowa counties where no cases have been confirmed to 14.
Double-digit increases of new cases were reported in Woodbury County (93); Polk County (72); Dallas County (39); Marshall County (35); Linn Count (25); Black Hawk County (23); Allamakee County (12); Winneshiek County (12); Dubuque County (10); and Muscatine County (10).
The state reported an additional 1,356 negative tests for a total of 30,614 people who have tested negative to date.
As of Sunday, 286 Iowans were hospitalized, 1,900 residents have recovered and 1 in 87 Iowans have been tested — an improvement over last week, but still only about 1.1 percent of the state’s population.
The Eastern Iowa health districts retained their overall score on a state matrix where a rating of 12 is the worst.
Both northeast Iowa’s Region 6, which includes Cedar Rapids, and southeast Iowa’s Region 5, which includes Iowa City, remained rated 9.
The south-central Region 1, which includes the city of Des Moines, also remained rated 9. But Iowa’s three other regions, which include Sioux City, Mason City and Council Bluffs, are rated lower — which indicates those may be the first that see further easing of restrictions.
In fact, southwest Iowa’s Region 4 reported Sunday that no one was hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms in the 12-county area.
John McGlothlen of The Gazette contributed to this report.
