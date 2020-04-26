State reports 384 new cases, 6 more deaths

Gov. Kim Reynolds has urged Iowans to go to TestIowa.com to take an assessment and indicated she would provide an update today of a strategy to reopen the state, perhaps by loosening some restrictions first in areas with the least COVID-19 activity.

Included in the new cases reported Sunday are outbreaks at three more long-term care facilities, including another one in Linn County.

The state reported 16 new cases as Living Center West, a skilled nursing facility in southeast Cedar Rapids operated by UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s. The facility joins the list of three other such outbreaks in Linn County — at Heritage Specialty Care (111 total cases); Linn Manor Care Center (22 cases); and Manor Care Health Services (12 cases).

The state also reported new outbreaks at a long-term care facility in Black Hawk County and one in Dallas County, the only outbreaks in such facilities in those counties so far. The additions bring the number of outbreaks at Iowa long-term care facilities to 16.

Emmet County in northwest Iowa reported its first positive test, in a person aged 41 to 60. That lowers the number of Iowa counties where no cases have been confirmed to 14.