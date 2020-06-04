State sets guidelines for family visits to care facilities

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DES MOINES -- State health officials have developed guidelines that will allow family members to resume in-person visits with their relatives who live in long-term care facilities, Gov. Kim Reynolds said Thursday.

“We know this has been a very difficult time for patients and their families, and we understand this has been a challenge for everybody,” said Dr. Cailin Pedati, state medical director and epidemiologist for the state Department of Public Health.

There is no set date for when family visits, halted in mid-March, can resume.

Instead, the state has developed a three-phased plan — contained in a 13-page set of guidelines — to assist care facilities in deciding when such visits are safe.

The guidelines, modeled after Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, are posted on the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website. https://idph.iowa.gov/Portals/1/userfiles/61/covid19/LTC%20Reopening%20Phases%20and%20Testing_FINAL_06_04_20.pdf

Iowa has had COVID-19 outbreaks — three or more cases — at 40 long-term care facilities. There have been 290 deaths associated with long-term care centers, but another 755 Iowans at those facilities have recovered from COVID-19 respiratory issues.