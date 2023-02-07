IOWA CITY — Wrapping up a medical drama that started 12 years ago in a University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics operating room, the State Appeal Board agreed Monday to settle a 2020 lawsuit from a former employee accusing UIHC of improperly sharing details of the incident with prospective employers.
The settlement pays former cardiothoracic and vascular surgeon Domenico Calcaterra, now of Florida, a modest sum of $55,000 — well below the more than $1.4 million he sought at one point, according to court records.
Calcaterra sued UIHC, the Iowa Board of Regents and the state in August 2020 for breach of contract by releasing information about his November 2010 operating room incident to prospective employers, saying he lost job opportunities because of it.
The Iowa Board of Medicine in 2013 publicly accused Calcaterra of a "pattern of disruptive behavior and/or unethical or unprofessional conduct," issuing a news release outlining accusations that Calcaterra shoved another doctor during a 2010 surgery, according to media reports.
A year later, the board's disciplinary action wrapped with a settlement penalizing Calcaterra with a citation, warning and $5,000 fine. The board posted that settlement on its website and issued another news release reiterating allegations against the doctor, "although those allegations had not been admitted to or even recited in the settlement," according to court documents.
Years later, Calcaterra — who voluntarily left UIHC in 2012 — said the settlement and details still were available on the board's public website and "adversely impacting his medical career."
In 2018, he asked the board whether Iowa law bars it from making investigative information public, and the board didn't answer that question or issue any order on the matter. After courts and judges got involved, the board answered "no" to his question.
In April 2020, a district court disagreed and found Iowa law to be "clear and unambiguous" in barring public disclosure of investigative information. The Iowa Supreme Court eventually agreed with the district court.
In August 2020, Calcaterra sued UIHC, citing specific incidents of professional harm — including when he was hired in November 2019 for a job in Florida but was "rejected at the last minute."
"The credentialing official for that hospital group shared a letter from the UIHC dated June 14, 2019 that was addressed to the hospital's recruiting agency" and disclosed previous allegations against him, according to his lawsuit.
The saga over the years came to the fore and set precedent on several occasions for several reasons, including when a judge ruled Calcaterra couldn't sue under a pseudonym and when the high court in 2021 found that "the facts that brought about the charges are precisely the type of investigative information that the legislature intended to be privileged and confidential."
Bias, discrimination settlement
The State Appeal Board also agreed Monday to settle a 2021 lawsuit in which a former acting director of UIHC's Central Sterilizing Services accused the university of gender and pay discrimination, asserting she was excluded from meetings and decision making, paid less and fired after reporting concerns of bias and unsafe practices.
The settlement pays Courtney Mace Davis a total of $312,500, which includes attorney fees.
Davis through her lawsuit accused UIHC and the Board of Regents not only of gender and pay discrimination, but also retaliation for reporting her concerns. She sought compensation for lost wages, humiliation, anguish and weakened employment opportunities. She also asked the court to force UIHC to take steps to prevent discrimination in the future — like imposing training, implementing monitoring and barring disproportionate discipline for women.
Neither of Monday's approved settlements constitute an admission of guilt, according to the documents.
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Iowa
Life expectancy in the United States has generally been
on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.
While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing, contribute significantly to the general health and wellbeing of the entire population.
Using
2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the longest life expectancy in Iowa. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.
Josejuan05 // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Osceola County
- Average life expectancy: 78.7 years (same as statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #69
--- Length of life rank: #86
--- Quality of life rank: #30
Coasterlover1994 // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Henry County
- Average life expectancy: 78.7 years (same as statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #40
--- Length of life rank: #20
--- Quality of life rank: #71
Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Washington County
- Average life expectancy: 78.8 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #42
--- Length of life rank: #40
--- Quality of life rank: #53
Farragutful // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Howard County
- Average life expectancy: 78.8 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #35
--- Length of life rank: #14
--- Quality of life rank: #76
Jatakuck // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Wright County
- Average life expectancy: 78.8 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #28
--- Length of life rank: #18
--- Quality of life rank: #49
Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Boone County
- Average life expectancy: 78.8 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #16
--- Length of life rank: #15
--- Quality of life rank: #29
Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Floyd County
- Average life expectancy: 78.9 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #65
--- Length of life rank: #59
--- Quality of life rank: #70
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Marion County
- Average life expectancy: 78.9 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #22
--- Length of life rank: #29
--- Quality of life rank: #18
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Sac County
- Average life expectancy: 79 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #32
--- Length of life rank: #44
--- Quality of life rank: #24
User:Magicpiano // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Winnebago County
- Average life expectancy: 79 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #25
--- Length of life rank: #17
--- Quality of life rank: #47
Chuckmor // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Warren County
- Average life expectancy: 79 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #17
--- Length of life rank: #31
--- Quality of life rank: #7
Lynn Betts // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Grundy County
- Average life expectancy: 79 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #13
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #2
Lolwhynot3498 // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Jasper County
- Average life expectancy: 79.1 years (0.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #47
--- Length of life rank: #35
--- Quality of life rank: #64
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Hardin County
- Average life expectancy: 79.1 years (0.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #39
--- Length of life rank: #41
--- Quality of life rank: #40
Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Poweshiek County
- Average life expectancy: 79.2 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #41
--- Length of life rank: #42
--- Quality of life rank: #45
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Clay County
- Average life expectancy: 79.3 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #29
--- Length of life rank: #37
--- Quality of life rank: #27
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Madison County
- Average life expectancy: 79.3 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #11
--- Length of life rank: #30
--- Quality of life rank: #3
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Crawford County
- Average life expectancy: 79.4 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #59
--- Length of life rank: #28
--- Quality of life rank: #88
Joe Elliott // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Keokuk County
- Average life expectancy: 79.4 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #57
--- Length of life rank: #49
--- Quality of life rank: #68
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Delaware County
- Average life expectancy: 79.4 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #37
--- Length of life rank: #32
--- Quality of life rank: #46
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Shelby County
- Average life expectancy: 79.4 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #27
--- Length of life rank: #26
--- Quality of life rank: #35
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Benton County
- Average life expectancy: 79.4 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #24
--- Length of life rank: #38
--- Quality of life rank: #17
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Plymouth County
- Average life expectancy: 79.5 years (0.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #36
--- Length of life rank: #36
--- Quality of life rank: #38
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Greene County
- Average life expectancy: 79.6 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #49
--- Length of life rank: #27
--- Quality of life rank: #82
Jason McLaren // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Linn County
- Average life expectancy: 79.6 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #30
--- Length of life rank: #43
--- Quality of life rank: #25
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Adams County
- Average life expectancy: 79.7 years (1.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #31
--- Length of life rank: #50
--- Quality of life rank: #16
Jason McLaren // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Carroll County
- Average life expectancy: 79.7 years (1.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #21
--- Length of life rank: #39
--- Quality of life rank: #9
Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Buchanan County
- Average life expectancy: 79.7 years (1.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #10
--- Length of life rank: #11
--- Quality of life rank: #15
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Kossuth County
- Average life expectancy: 79.9 years (1.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #44
--- Length of life rank: #61
--- Quality of life rank: #22
Alejandro Pulido // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Jefferson County
- Average life expectancy: 79.9 years (1.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #26
--- Length of life rank: #34
--- Quality of life rank: #26
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Humboldt County
- Average life expectancy: 80 years (1.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #20
--- Length of life rank: #9
--- Quality of life rank: #54
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Worth County
- Average life expectancy: 80.1 years (1.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #33
--- Length of life rank: #24
--- Quality of life rank: #52
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Dubuque County
- Average life expectancy: 80.1 years (1.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #18
--- Length of life rank: #21
--- Quality of life rank: #21
FluffyGryphon // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Clayton County
- Average life expectancy: 80.4 years (1.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #38
--- Length of life rank: #22
--- Quality of life rank: #62
Jsayre64 // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Guthrie County
- Average life expectancy: 80.4 years (1.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #23
--- Length of life rank: #16
--- Quality of life rank: #50
Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Mitchell County
- Average life expectancy: 80.4 years (1.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #5
--- Length of life rank: #3
--- Quality of life rank: #19
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Buena Vista County
- Average life expectancy: 80.5 years (1.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #46
--- Length of life rank: #19
--- Quality of life rank: #83
Scott A. Miller // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Dickinson County
- Average life expectancy: 80.7 years (2.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #15
--- Length of life rank: #25
--- Quality of life rank: #8
TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Bremer County
- Average life expectancy: 80.8 years (2.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #8
--- Length of life rank: #13
--- Quality of life rank: #6
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Cedar County
- Average life expectancy: 81.2 years (2.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #9
--- Length of life rank: #10
--- Quality of life rank: #10
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Jones County
- Average life expectancy: 81.3 years (2.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #19
--- Length of life rank: #8
--- Quality of life rank: #56
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Lyon County
- Average life expectancy: 81.3 years (2.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #12
--- Length of life rank: #12
--- Quality of life rank: #20
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Hancock County
- Average life expectancy: 81.8 years (3.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #4
--- Length of life rank: #4
--- Quality of life rank: #12
Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Dallas County
- Average life expectancy: 81.8 years (3.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #1
--- Length of life rank: #5
--- Quality of life rank: #1
Stephen Matthew Milligan // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Story County
- Average life expectancy: 82.1 years (3.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #7
--- Length of life rank: #7
--- Quality of life rank: #14
Carl Wycoff // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Johnson County
- Average life expectancy: 82.6 years (3.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #6
--- Length of life rank: #6
--- Quality of life rank: #13
Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Sioux County
- Average life expectancy: 83.3 years (4.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #3
--- Length of life rank: #2
--- Quality of life rank: #5
Josejuan05 // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Winneshiek County
- Average life expectancy: 83.5 years (4.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #2
--- Length of life rank: #1
--- Quality of life rank: #4
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons
