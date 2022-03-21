State speech results: Millard North, York extend streak of sweepstakes titles

Millard North extended its streak of Class A state speech championships to five on Wednesday, edging runner-up Lincoln East by a 182-178 margin. York, the Class B champion, also claimed its fifth straight title in the team sweepstakes.
Celeste Cruz Rivera of Lincoln East (poetry) and Amani Al-Hamedia (entertainment) and Madison Ramey (serious) of third-place Lincoln Southwest won individual Class A events.
The state meet was staged Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at Kearney High School.
Other team sweepstakes winners were David City (C-1), Hartington-Newcastle (C-2), Wausa (D-1) and Stuart (D-2).
Here are the leading Class A finishers:
CLASS A Team sweepstakes — 1. Millard North, 182; 2. Lincoln East, 178; 3. Lincoln Southwest, 88; 4. Lincoln Southeast, 86; 5. Bellevue West, 70.
Poetry — 1. Celeste Cruz Rivera, Lincoln East; 2. Mac Vaverka, Lincoln East. Entertainment — 1. Amani Al-Hamedia, Lincoln Southwest; 2. Maddie Hesse, Lincoln Southeast. Informative — 1. Pranavi Athota, Millard North; 2. Adithi Deeduvanu, Millard North. Serious — 1. Madison Ramey, Lincoln Southwest; 2. Sydney Kwasa, Millard North. Drama — 1. Bennington (Selah Ryan, Avery Wells, Maddy Trotter, Addison Thornburg, Macy Petersen); 2. Lincoln East (Isabella Razdan, Max Apel, Jack Welstead, Harper Schupbach). Persuasive — 1. Tamyia Bender, Bellevue West; 2. Amani Al-Hamedi, Lincoln Southwest. Humorous — 1. Srilaasya Nedunoori, Millard North; 2. John Mentgen, Scottsbluff. Duo — 1. Grand Island (Elaine Abrajan, Anne Martinez); 2. Elkhorn South (Federico Lesmes, Brenna Whitten). Program — 1. Tamyia Bender, Bellevue West; 2. Sydney Kwasa, Millard North. Extemporaneous — 1. Vikram Menon, Millard North; 2. Amelia Schwensen, Lincoln Southwest. CLASS B Team sweepstakes — 1. York, 146; 2. Gering, 94; 3. Ogallala, 76. CHAMPIONS: Poetry — Jackson Schmid, York; Entertainment — Ben Drozd, Columbus Lakeview; Informative — Sam Schendt, Omaha Skutt; Serious — Kaitlyn Peterson, Gering; Drama — York (Hattie Chavanu, Dannika Lamberty, Cole Schmid, Trey Harms, Emma Nolan); Persuasive — Piper Dallmann, York; Humorous — Bronson Long, Gothenburg; Duet acting — York (Trey Harms, Cole Schmid); Extemporaneous — Alex Hagestad, Elkhorn North. CLASS C-1 Team sweepstakes — 1. David City, 142; 2. Malcolm, 124; 3. Boone Central, 82. CHAMPIONS: Poetry — Hana Maddox, Malcolm; Entertainment — Elizabeth Wortmann, Crofton; Informative — Rachel Malander, Boone Central; Serious — Gracin Hahn, Tri County; Drama — Malcolm (Anna Schweitzer, Scarlett Battles, Cyrena Miller, Braxton Dalton, Karter Kinkaid); Persuasive — Eleanah Enevoldsen, Raymond Central; Humorous — Molly Kammerer, Sutherland; Duet acting — Malcolm (Ethan Wollberg, Tyler Thieman); Extemporaneous — Taylor Beierman, Boone Central. CLASS C-2 Team sweepstakes — 1. Hartington-Newcastle, 118; 2. Twin River, 70; 3. Elmwood-Murdock, 64. CHAMPIONS: Poetry — Sydney Mitchell, Alma; Entertainment — Greta Wooldrik, Guardian Angels CC; Informative — Brittani Gutz, Plainview; Serious — Reece Morten, Hartington-Newcastle; Drama — Hartington-Newcastle (Reece Morten, Parker Hopping, Carsen Hopping, Turner Dendinger, Bennet Sievers); Persuasive — Gavin Smith, Perkins County; Humorous — Lily Pope, Elmwood-Murdock; Duet acting — Loup City (Cameron Russell, Ellie Oxford); Extemporaneous — Ashlynn Hartman, Pawnee City. CLASS D-1 Team sweepstakes — 1. Wausa, 202; 2. Humphrey, 106; 3. Osmond, 102. CHAMPIONS: Poetry — Isabel Stallbaumer, Callaway; Entertainment — Trey McQuay, Wausa; Informative — Kenzie vonRentzell, Osmond; Serious — Tyler Baue, Wausa; Drama — Wausa (Leah Bloomquist, Abrielle Nelson, Cole Story, Trey McQuay, Tyler Baue); Persuasive — Emma Rankin, Riverside; Humorous — Megan Amos, Stapleton; Duet acting — Wausa (Tyler Baue, Cole Story); Extemporaneous — Jaylea Pope, Shelton. CLASS D-2 Team sweepstakes — 1. Stuart, 146; 2. Potter-Dix, 104; 3. Chambers 82. CHAMPIONS: Poetry — Damin Luedke, Paxton; Entertainment — William Paxton, Stuart; Informative — Mary Worthing, Arthur Co.; Serious — Payton Fitchner, St. Edward; Drama — Potter-Dix (Luke Kasten, Zach Rotert, Gunnar Olseson); Persuasive — Taya Schmaderer, Stuart; Humorous — Gradie Cunningham, Ansley; Duet acting — Arnold (Ella Cool, Reagan Cool); Extemporaneous — Tamika Eastman, Sioux Co.
Breaking down Lincoln's public schools: Enrollment, test scores and more
Adams
Adams Elementary: 7401 Jacobs Creek Drive Enrollment: 829 students
76.6% white, 3.2% African-American, 8.7% Asian, 5.5% Hispanic, 6% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 10% free, 2.3% reduced Gifted students: 8.9%
78 language arts; 77 math; 88 science Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards):
LPS
Arnold
Arnold Elementary: 5000 Mike Scholl St. Enrollment: 776 students
64.6% white, 0.6% Native, 5.3% African-American, 1.3% Asian, 17% Hispanic, 11.3% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 46.4% free, 17.1% reduced Gifted: 3.5%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 60 language arts, 48 math, 68 science
LPS
Beattie
Beattie Elementary: 1901 Calvert St. Enrollment: 394 students
78.7% white, 2.9% African-American, 1.1% Asian, 6.9% Hispanic, 10.4% two or more races
Free or reduced-price lunch participation: 23.1% free, 11.2% reduced price Gifted: 7.2%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 70 language arts, 59 math, 78 science
LPS
Belmont
Belmont Elementary: 3425 N. 14th St. Enrollment: 821 students
51.7% white, 0.4% Native, 11.8% African-American, 2.7% Asian, 23.6% Hispanic, 0.1% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 9.6% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 71.5% free, 11.1% reduced Gifted: 2.5%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 59 language arts, 62 math, 53 science
LPS
Brownell
Brownell Elementary: 6000 Aylesworth Ave. Enrollment: 335 students
68.5% white, 0.6% Native, 4.1% African-American, 0.3% Asian, 13.6% Hispanic, 12.9% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 50.8% free, 12.6% reduced Gifted: 3.5%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 52 language arts, 43 math, 50 science
LPS
Calvert
Calvert Elementary: 3709 S. 46th St. Enrollment: 363 students
63.8% white, 0.6% Native, 7.1% African-American, 0.6% Asian, 13.9% Hispanic, 0.3% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 13.6% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 46.3% free, 10.7% reduced Gifted: 9.8%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 55 language arts, 47 math, 62 science
LPS
Campbell
Campbell Elementary: 2200 Dodge St. Enrollment: 655 students
60.4% white, 1.2% Native, 10.4% African-American, 8.4% Asian, 11.9% Hispanic, 7.6% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 57.6% free, 9.3% reduced Gifted: 3.6%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 50 language arts, 38 math, 52 science
LPS
Cavett
Cavett Elementary: 7701 S. 36th St. Enrollment: 636 students
82.6% white, 2.1% African-American, 4.2% Asian, 6.4% Hispanic, 4.7% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 10.1% free, 3.9% reduced Gifted: 14.8%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 79 language arts, 80 math, 84 science
LPS
Clinton
Clinton Elementary: 1520 N. 29th St. Enrollment: 444 students
39.5% white, 1.3% Native, 28.1% African-American, 3.3% Asian, 20.3% Hispanic, 7.4% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 86.6% free, 7.6% reduced Gifted: 3.1%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 34 language arts, 28 math, 27 science
LPS
Eastridge
Eastridge Elementary: 6245 L St. Enrollment: 291 students
74.4% white, 0.3% Native, 3.5% African-American, 2.9% Asian, 9.6% Hispanic, 9.3% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 29.5% free, 10.3% reduced Gifted: 4.2%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 71 language arts, 64 math, 85 science
LPS
Elliott
Elliott Elementary: 225 S. 25th St. Enrollment: 398 students
28.4% white, 2% Native, 11.4% African-American, 19.6% Asian, 24.1% Hispanic, 14.5% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 79.5% free, 7.1% reduced Gifted: 3.1%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 35 language arts, 29 math, 30 science
LPS
Everett
Everett Elementary: 1123 C St. Enrollment: 449 students
31.7% white, 1% Native, 11.1% African-American, 9.1% Asian, 38.3% Hispanic, 8.8% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 81.6% free, 9.1% reduced Gifted: 1.8%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 39 language arts, 39 math, 55 science
LPS
Fredstrom
Fredstrom Elementary, 5700 N.W. 10th St. Enrollment: 469 students
78.7% white, 0.2% Native, 1.3% African-American, 1.9% Asian, 6.7% Hispanic, 0.2% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 11% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 17.8% free, 11.6% reduced Gifted: 7.5%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 72 language arts, 70 math, 79 science
LPS
Hartley
Hartley Elementary, 730 N. 33rd St. Enrollment: 394 students
40.9% white, 1.3% Native, 18.2% African-American, 3.4% Asian, 25.1% Hispanic, 0.5% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 10.6% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 79.4% free, 7.1% reduced Gifted: 2.4%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 34 language arts, 31 math, 35 science
LPS
Hill
Hill Elementary, 5230 Tipperary Trail Enrollment: 527 students
72.7% white, 0.8% Native, 2.5% African-American, 1.5% Asian, 9.4% Hispanic, 13.1% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 25.5% free, 6.9% reduced Gifted: 11.9%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 74 language arts, 62 math, 83 science
LPS
Holmes
Holmes Elementary, 5230 Sumner St. Enrollment: 416 students
70.4% white, 4.2% African-American, 2.3% Asian, 10.7% Hispanic, 0.3 Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 12.1% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 42.8% free, 9.6% reduced Gifted: 3.1%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 60 language arts, 64 math, 72 science
LPS
Humann
Humann Elementary, 6720 Rockwood Lane Enrollment: 530 students
79.8% white, 0.6% Native, 3.3% African-American, 1.4% Asian, 5.6% Hispanic, 0.2% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 9.1% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 20.2% free, 5% reduced Gifted: 9.5%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 74 language arts, 69 math, 80 science
LPS
Huntington
Huntington Elementary, 2900 N. 46th St. Enrollment: 456 students
51.5% white, 1.3% Native, 14% African-American, 0.7% Asian, 15.9% Hispanic, 0.2% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 16.4% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 69.7% free, 14.2% reduced Gifted: 2.4%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 39 language arts, 37 math, 59 science
LPS
Kahoa
Kahoa Elementary, 7700 Leighton Ave. Enrollment: 582 students
83.2% white, 0.2% Native, 1.8% African-American, 2.8% Asian, 6% Hispanic, 6.1% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 21.1% free, 6.5% reduced Gifted: 6.1%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 74 language arts, 71 math, 86 science
LPS
Kloefkorn
Kloefkorn Elementary, 6601 Glass Ridge Drive Enrollment: 484 students
85.5% white, 0.4% Native, 1.5% African-American, 5.7% Asian, 4.2% Hispanic, 2.6% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 4.8% free, 2.2% reduced Gifted: 12.1%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 82 language arts, 78 math, 80 science
LPS
Kooser
Kooser Elementary, 7301 N. 13th St. Enrollment: 777 students
65.9% white, 5.3% African-American, 10.2% Asian, 8.7% Hispanic, 9.8% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 31.1% free, 8.3% reduced Gifted: 5.8%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 65 language arts, 64 math, 79 science
LPS
Lakeview
Lakeview Elementary, 300 Capitol Beach Blvd. Enrollment: 380 students
51.3% white, 0.5% Native, 14.4% African-American, 5.4% Asian, 19.5% Hispanic, 9% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 64.6% free, 9% reduced Gifted: 3.6%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 44 language arts, 40 math, 57 science
LPS
Maxey
Maxey Elementary, 5200 S. 75th St. Enrollment: 683 students
80.7% white, 1.4% African-American, 9.9% Asian, 4% Hispanic, 4.1% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 9.4% free, 2.7% reduced Gifted: 9.7%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 78 language arts, 73 math, 86 science
LPS
McPhee
McPhee Elementary, 820 Goodhue Blvd. Enrollment: 301 students
23.9% white, 0.4% Native, 18.3% African-American, 17.5% Asian, 32.1% Hispanic and 7.8% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 83.6% free, 6.7% reduced Gifted: 3.7%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 33 language arts, 20 math, 35 science
LPS
Meadow Lane
Meadow Lane Elementary, 7200 Vine St. Enrollment: 611 students
70.8% white, 0.2% Native, 4% African-American, 3.6% Asian, 11.6% Hispanic, 9.7% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 34.2% free, 10.6% reduced Gifted: 5.7%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 59 language arts, 60 math, 69 science
LPS
Morley
Morley Elementary, 6800 Monterey Drive Enrollment: 476 students
81.6% white, 3.6% African-American, 1.6% Asian, 5.9% Hispanic, 7.3% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 20.2% free, 4.8% reduced Gifted: 12.7%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 72 language arts, 66 math, 75 science
LPS
Norwood Park
Norwood Park Elementary, 4710 N. 72nd St. Enrollment: 262 students
65.2% white, 1.2% Native, 4.9% African-American, 1.6% Asian, 17.4% Hispanic, 9.7% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 61.5% free, 12.6% reduced Gifted: 3.6%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 50 language arts, 38 math, 71 science
LPS
Pershing
Pershing Elementary, 6402 Judson St. Enrollment: 471 students
69% white, 0.5% Native, 3.9% African-American, 1.5% Asian, 15.8% Hispanic, 9.4% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 58.9% free, 12.1% reduced Gifted: 4.7%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 53 language arts, 45 math, 61 science
LPS
Prescott
Prescott Elementary, 1930 S. 20th St. Enrollment: 471 students
46.9% white, 1.4% Native, 8.6% African-American, 10.9% Asian, 14.2% Hispanic, 0.6% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 17.3% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 61.3% free, 9.1% reduced Gifted: 7%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 50 language arts, 37 math, 54 science
LPS
Pyrtle
Pyrtle Elementary, 721 Cottonwood Drive Enrollment: 470 students
79.9% white, 1.2% African-American, 1.7% Asian, 9.3% Hispanic, 7.9% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 18.9% free, 8.8% reduced Gifted: 9.8%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 73 language arts, 69 math, 83 science
LPS
Randolph
Randolph Elementary, 1024 S. 37th St. Enrollment: 481 students
64.5% white, 0.6% Native, 5.4% African-American, 3.4% Asian, 15.8% Hispanic, 10.4% two or more races
Free and reduced-lunch participation: 51.3% free, 10% reduced Gifted: 4.8%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 70 language arts, 54 math, 82 science
LPS
Riley
Riley Elementary, 5021 Orchard St. Enrollment: 336 students
62.4% white, 5.3% African-American, 4.7% Asian, 17.7% Hispanic, 9.9% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 47.2% free, 11.2% reduced Gifted: 5%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 51 language arts, 41 math, 46 science
LPS
Roper
Roper Elementary, 2323 S. Coddington Enrollment: 884 students
62.1% white, 0.2% Native, 8.6% African-American, 4.3% Asian, 17.2% Hispanic, 7.6% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 43% free, 10.1% reduced Gifted: 5.1%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 54 language arts, 53 math, 67 science
LPS
Rousseau
Rousseau Elementary, 3701 S 33rd St. Enrollment: 573 students
78.2% white, 3.1% African-American, 1.6% Asian, 9.2% Hispanic, 0.2% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 7.7% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 24.3% free, 8.3% reduced Gifted: 12.9%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 75 language arts, 72 math, 88 science
LPS
Saratoga
Saratoga Elementary, 2215 S. 13th St. Enrollment: 271 students
48.1% white, 3.4% Native, 10.1% African-American, 3.4% Asian, 23.6% Hispanic, 11.4% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 71.3% free, 8.9% reduced Gifted: 4.2%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 41 language arts, 33 math, 65 science
LPS
Sheridan
Sheridan Elementary, 3100 Plymouth Ave. Enrollment: 489 students
83.6% white, 1.5% African-American, 1.1% Asian, 6.1% Hispanic, 7.6% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 15.5% free, 4.4% reduced Gifted: 17.5%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 80 language arts, 69 math, 86 science
LPS
West Lincoln
West Lincoln Elementary, 630 W. Dawes Ave. Enrollment: 524 students
43.2% white, 0.4% Native, 9.4% African-American, 1.6% Asian, 38.3% Hispanic, 0.4% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 6.8% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 71.3% free, 11.9% reduced Gifted: 3.3%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 42 language arts, 34 math, 46 science
LPS
Wysong
Wysong Elementary, 7901 Blanchard Blvd. Enrollment: 542 students
92.7% white, 0.2% Native, 0.2% African-American, 0.4% Asian, 3.2% Hispanic, 3.2% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 2.6% free, 1.8% reduced Gifted: 3.2%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 82 language arts, 82 math, 81 science
LPS
Zeman
Zeman Elementary, 4900 S. 52nd St. Enrollment: 433 students
66.7% white, 0.5% Native, 5.3% African-American, 3.2% Asian, 14.6% Hispanic, 9.7% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 33.7% free, 13.3% reduced Gifted: 6.3%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 64 language arts, 53 math, 85 science
LPS
Culler
Culler Middle School, 5201 Vine St. Enrollment: 634 students
49.4% white, 1.2% Native, 12.5% African-American, 5.9% Asian, 23.1% Hispanic, 0.2% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 7.8% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 72.1% free, 8.7% reduced Gifted: 6.6%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 34 language arts, 31 math, 47 science
LPS
Dawes
Dawes Middle School, 5130 Colfax Ave. Enrollment: 450 students
61.7% white, 0.6% Native, 7.8% African-American, 1.7% Asian, 14% Hispanic, 14.2% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 54.3% free, 11.6% reduced Gifted: 13.7%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 45 language arts, 41 math, 60 science
LPS
Goodrich
Goodrich Middle School, 4600 Lewis Ave. Enrollment: 886 students
50% white, 0.4% Native, 12% African-American, 5.5% Asian, 24.5% Hispanic, 0.1% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 7.5% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 71.5% free, 8.2% reduced Gifted: 8.4%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 41 language arts, 43 math, 67 science
LPS
Irving
Irving Middle School, 2745 S. 22nd St. Enrollment: 828 students
65.5% white, 0.4% Native, 5.9% African-American, 3.7% Asian, 13.2% Hispanic, 0.1% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 11.2% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 34.5% free, 8.7% reduced Gifted: 28.2%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 65 language arts, 61 math, 70 science
LPS
Lefler
Lefler Middle School, 1100 S. 48th St. Enrollment: 575 students
58.9% white, 1.4% Native, 9.5% African-American, 3.9% Asian, 13% Hispanic, 0.2% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 13.2% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 52.6% free, 7.3% reduced Gifted: 15.1%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 55 language arts, 52 math, 65 science
LPS
Lux
Lux Middle School, 7800 High St. Enrollment: 790 students
79% white, 0.1% Native, 1.8% African-American, 5.7% Asian, 7.1% Hispanic, 0.1% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 6.2% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 15.6% free, 4.4% reduced Gifted: 32%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 78 language arts, 79 math, 83 science
LPS
Mickle
Mickle Middle School, 2500 N. 67th St. Enrollment: 732 students
78.4% white, 0.7% Native, 4% African-American, 1.3% Asian, 9.7% Hispanic, 5.9% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 37% free, 9.4% reduced Gifted: 19.4%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 50 language arts, 51 math, 64 science
LPS
Moore
Moore Middle School, 8700 Yankee Woods Drive Enrollment: 612 students
84.2% white, 0.2% Native, 2.1% African-American, 4% Asian, 6.5% Hispanic, 3.1% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 7.1% free, 2.5% reduced Gifted: 26.9%
72 language arts, 73 math, 76 science Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards):
LPS
Park
Park Middle School, 855 S. Eighth St. Enrollment: 834 students
47.4% white, 0.7% Native, 11.6% African-American, 8.4% Asian, 23.7% Hispanic, 8.2% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 59.6% free, 9.5% reduced Gifted: 10.5%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 41 language arts, 47 math, 48 science
LPS
Pound
Pound Middle School, 4740 S. 45th St. Enrollment: 727 students
75.1% white, 0.7% Native, 3.9% African-American, 1.7% Asian, 10.4% Hispanic, 0.3% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 8% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 26.6% free, 9.1% reduced Gifted: 24.3%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 70 language arts, 70 math, 78 science
LPS
Schoo
Schoo Middle School, 700 Penrose Drive Enrollment: 916 students
71% white, 0.6% Native, 4.5% African-American, 3.8% Asian, 11% Hispanic, 9% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 32.1% free, 9.9% reduced Gifted: 13.5%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 57 language arts, 59 math, 73 science
LPS
East
East High School, 1000 S. 70th St. Enrollment: 2,311 students
82% white, 0.4% Native, 2.3% African-American, 3.5% Asian, 7.4% Hispanic, 4.5% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 17% free, 5% reduced Gifted: 21.8%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 63 language arts, 67 math, 68 science
LPS
Lincoln High
Lincoln High School, 2229 J St. Enrollment: 2,362 students
46% white, 1.5% Native, 11.4% African-American, 10.2% Asian, 21.4% Hispanic, 0.1% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 9.4% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 51.8% free, 8.3% reduced Gifted: 17.4%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 39 language arts, 39 math, 42 science
LPS
Northeast
Northeast High School, 2635 N. 63rd St. Enrollment: 1,779 students
62.8% white, 1% Native, 9% African-American, 3.3% Asian, 14.7% Hispanic, 0.1% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 9.2% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 50.2% free, 10.4% reduced Gifted: 9.2%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 35 language arts, 32 math, 39 science
LPS
North Star
North Star High School, 5801 N. 33rd St. Enrollment: 2,164 students
57.3% white, 0.8% Native, 7.9% African-American, 6.5% Asian, 20.8% Hispanic, 0.1% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 6.6% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 45% free, 10.5% reduced Gifted: 9.1%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 37 language arts, 36 math, 39 science
LPS
Southeast
Southeast High School, 2930 S. 37th St. Enrollment: 2,077 students
74.8% white, 1% Native, 3.9% African-American, 1.7% Asian, 10% Hispanic, 0.2% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 8.4% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 28% free, 7.9% reduced Gifted: 19.7% gifted
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 53 language arts, 56 math, 56 science
LPS
Southwest
Southwest High School, 7001 S. 14th St. Enrollment: 2,055 students
79.1% white, 0.3% Native, 2.5% African-American, 4.1% Asian, 8.6% Hispanic, 5.2% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 15.4% free, 4.1% reduced Gifted: 21.9%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 63 language arts, 63 math, 72 science
LPS
Scott
Scott Middle School, 2200 Pine Lake Road Enrollment: 1,113 students
81.1% white, 0.3% Native, 2.8% African-American, 3.9% Asian, 6.3% Hispanic, 5.6% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 12.8% free, 5.4% reduced Gifted: 31%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 73 language arts, 77 math, 88 science
LPS
