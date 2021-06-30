State to reduce COVID-19 reporting to less-frequent updates

The announcement comes after public health officials announced plans to cease operations of Test Iowa, the free, statewide testing program, by July 16. Linn County’s drive-through site closed June 24.

In addition to changes of its public-facing COVID-19 website, Iowa’s public health department will end routine COVID-19 case investigations for all positive reports starting July 1. Instead, the state will focus case investigation on outbreaks and vulnerable settings, including long-term care facilities.

Positive and negative test results, as well as demographics and county of residence, will continue to be reported, according to the memo. In addition, the state will continue to require reporting on long-term care facility outbreaks and will monitor reports and virus activity and “follow-up to investigate clusters when needed.”

Iowa’s decision comes after federal officials and several states reduced their reporting frequency, public health officials said in the memo.

It also comes as a more transmissible Delta variant continues to spread across the nation, prompting some public health officials to issue new guidelines recommending individuals wear masks in public indoor spaces, even if they are vaccinated.