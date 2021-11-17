STRIKE ENDS: UAW workers ratify third offer from Deere & Co.

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- The UAW has voted to ratify the latest offer from Deere & Co, ending the strike.

Other than minor changes to Deere’s Continuous Improvement Pay Program, the third agreement offered the same benefits as the second agreement which was turned away Nov. 2 by a 55%-to-45% vote, with support from some Quad-City union locals but rejection from shops in Waterloo and Dubuque.

This time, union members approved the deal 61% to 39%.

The six-year contract covers about 10,100 production and maintenance employees at 12 facilities in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas. The strike will continue without the ratification of the agreement.

UAW Local 79 union members from John Deere Parts Distribution Center streamed out of the Camden Centre in Milan on Wednesday afternoon after voting on the latest agreement. Many workers stepped out of the building holding masks and flyers about the potential contract.

Some workers congregated outside of the building to talk and smoke with one another about potentially returning to work. Other workers got into cars with UAW local 79 bumper stickers and messages of union solidarity painted on their rear windows.

Despite casting their votes, and standing in solidarity with the outcome of the ratification votes, Quad-Cities union members acknowledged that they were just a small portion of the plants and their potential outcomes.

“We are just along for the ride,” said one worker at John Deere Seeding Group in Moline.

The total number of employees across the four Quad-Cities John Deere facilities is 3,950, according to the company. John Deere Waterloo Works alone has 3,317 employees, with the plants in Ankeny and Dubuque employing 2,290 people combined.

Workers across locals said that tensions were rising ahead of the Wednesday vote and that they expected this vote to also have a narrow margin. A union member from Davenport Works said he'd vote against the contract but predicted many others to vote differently.

“It's just kind of sad to me because there are people I know who voted no last time solidly with intelligent reasons why they waited it out,” the worker said. “I already know they're going to vote yes, this time just to suddenly go back to work.”

With the ratification of a new agreement workers are expected to return to their jobs. Workers should consult with their local union representatives to see whether they report back to work on Thursday morning or later this week, according to Brian Rothenberg, spokesperson for the UAW.

