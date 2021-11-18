Strikers return to work

About 10,100 UAW workers left the picket lines and returned to work Thursday morning, ending a five-week long strike.

International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace, and Agricultural Implement Workers of America resumed work at 12 John Deere facilities across Iowa, Illinois and Kansas, after voting to approve a third and "final" offer from the Moline-based agricultural manufacturer.

Other than minor changes to Deere’s Continuous Improvement Pay Program, the company's third offer presented the same benefits as a second agreement turned away Nov. 2 by a 55%-to-45% vote, with support from some Quad-City union locals but rejection from shops in Waterloo and Dubuque.

This time, union members approved the deal overwhelmingly, 61% to 39%.

Chuck Browning, vice president of the UAW, said in a statement that the union members who were on strike supported a movement across the nation.

“Our members courageous willingness to strike in order to attain a better standard of living and a more secure retirement resulted in a groundbreaking contract and sets a new standard for workers not only within the UAW but throughout the country,” Browning said. “The sacrifice and solidarity displayed by our John Deere members combined with the determination of their negotiators made this accomplishment possible.”

John May, CEO for Deere, said in statement that together with their workers Deere & Co’s future is bright.

“Through our new collective bargaining agreements, we’re giving employees the opportunity to earn wages and benefits that are the best in our industries and are groundbreaking in many ways,” May said. “We have faith that, in return, our employees will find new and better ways to improve our competitiveness and transform the way our customers do their work.”

Tensions were still high within the union as members returned to their Quad-Cities John Deere plants Wednesday night and Thursday morning, according to workers.

“I made a comment, ‘It was a good contract, I thought it was OK,’” said a worker from John Deere Parts Distribution Center in Milan. “And there was some grumbling, you could tell.”

Workers reported some confusion in how to return for work. Some employees reported for third shifts just hours after the vote. Others said the announcement came without enough notice and instead planned to return to work Thursday or Friday.

“There's a lot of people who didn't show up to work (Thursday),” said a worker from Davenport Works. “I figured I'd show up and if I wasn't supposed to be here, I wouldn't be able to badge in.”

At the plant in Milan, one worker said that only half of UAW employees showed up to their shift on Thursday morning. Workers scheduled for the third shift had the option to come in but were not required to, according to the employee. However, it was mandatory that workers show up for their shifts Thursday and Friday morning.

“It will be better tomorrow,” the worker said. “They will start writing them up.”

Workers also reported that supply chain issues were still causing delays in production, a problem that existed prior to the strike. A spokesperson for Deere said the company “won’t be commenting on the day-to-day operations at our factories or units.”

Shareholders will learn more about how the strike has affected the company next week during Deere's quarterly earnings call this Wednesday, said Jen Hartmann, a Deere spokesperson.

“We’ve had to overcome a number of challenges this year, including supply chain disruptions and the strike," she said. "The ratified agreement means our highly skilled employees are back to work building the finest products in our industries. We will continue to do all it takes to meet the needs of our customers.”

The final agreement triggered immediate 10% raises and kept the 5% raises that were in the third and fifth years of the six-year deal, plus 3% lump-sum payments in the second, fourth and sixth years of the deal. The offer would also provide an $8,500 ratification bonus, preserve a pension option for new employees, make workers eligible for health insurance sooner and maintain their no-premium health insurance coverage.

Paul Iversen, a labor expert at the University of Iowa, said that an increase in wages and benefits have the markers of a successful strike. By standing up for themselves, workers stood up for future generations, according to Iversen.

“They definitely got a better contract than they could have without the strike and they remain unified as they drove a strike,” Iversen said. “It's also a victory for the communities where your workers work because their support was vital to the success of the strike. They tend to retain good jobs within their community and the pay workers receive is going to be circulating through the economy, making a more robust economy in those communities.”

One worker from Deere's Milan plant who voted yes on both the second and third agreements said workers accepted the best deal they were going to get.

“I just think if we had stayed out longer, we would have lost more money,” the worker said. “There's always more money that could have been given. We know that. We know the company didn't want to give more, but I could live with what we got.”

