Sturgis rally on track to be the largest ever, official says

STURGIS, South Dakota — Sturgis Motorcycle Rally director Jerry Cole said Sunday that the weekend's total number of visitors is on track to break attendance records.

"Saturday's noon picture with the photographer, who has been doing this for a long time, said it was the biggest crowd for a picture that he's ever done," Cole said. "The interstate travels, the Highway 16 travels, the Hill City and Custer areas yesterday were as full as the 75th (rally)."

Those large crowds are causing law enforcement to be very active in Sturgis and Meade County. Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater said his department has responded to 521 open container violations and 646 calls for service since the rally began on Friday.

VanDewater said the City of Sturgis is allowing open containers of beer and wine, but not liquor during the rally in certain areas of downtown Sturgis. In order for people to drink beer and wine legally, a souvenir cup must be purchased.

The Sturgis Police Department has arrested 16 people so far for driving while intoxicated. Last year, police arrested 12 people for drunk driving during the same two-day period.