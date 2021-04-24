Sumner, Iowa, police chief arrested for second-offense OWI

SUMNER – The Sumner chief of police was arrested last weekend for second-offense operating while intoxicated.

Chad Koch, 41, was pulled over in Hardin County on Sunday, April 18, after a witness reported seeing a vehicle traveling east on Highway 20 almost enter a ditch and hit another vehicle, according to court records.

Around 10:40 p.m., a deputy with the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office pulled over the vehicle, a gray Chrysler SUV driven by Koch, of 213 W. First St., Sumner. Koch also reportedly ran a stop sign before the deputy pulled him over on the eastbound 175 exit on county road D35.

After Koch failed field sobriety tests, he was detained and transported to the jail for further testing. His blood alcohol content level was .09% at that time, records state.

Court records also show Koch received a deferred judgment for operating while intoxicated in Polk County on Jan. 1, 2015, when police received three 911 reports from motorists of a gray SUV driving onto an off-ramp near Merle Hay Road in Des Moines. He then corrected himself before proceeding onto Interstate 80 and traveling east at a high rate of speed, records state.