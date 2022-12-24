Supreme Court weighs in on Lincoln's red arrows

Lincoln drivers can turn right on red again, even at an intersection with a steady red arrow as long as there isn't a sign specifically saying you can't.

That's because the Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday invalidated 10.12.030, a Lincoln city code passed in 2017 that prohibited the turns.

The issue came up in a Lincoln woman's DUI case stemming from a traffic stop at 17th and Q streets on June 28, 2019.

A Lincoln officer saw the then-23-year-old on 17th Street, facing north in the westernmost lane, turn left onto Q Street to head west after she had come to a complete stop first at the light.

The officer pulled her over for violating the left turn arrow, then noticed signs she'd been drinking. Her blood alcohol ultimately tested .142.

Her deputy public defender, Nathan Sohriakoff, argued Lincoln's code was in direct conflict with a state law that tells drivers: "Except where a traffic control device is in place prohibiting a turn, vehicular traffic facing a steady red indication at the intersection of two one-way streets may cautiously enter the intersection to make a left turn after stopping as required."

But at trial, a Lancaster County Court judge found her guilty.

They appealed first to the district court, then the Nebraska Court of Appeals, both of which affirmed the verdict. Then, they tried the state's highest court.

On Friday, the Nebraska Supreme Court agreed with Sohriakoff's position.

"The ordinance attempts to forbid that which the Legislature has expressly authorized. Accordingly, § 10.12.030 is preempted by state law," Justice John R. Freudenberg wrote.

He said a uniform meaning of a "steady red arrow indication," as set forth by the Rules of the Road, is necessary for the state to achieve the objectives of encouraging the free movement of traffic. To do otherwise would create confusion.

Freudenberg said the Lincoln ordinance that the Crete woman was charged with violating was unenforceable because it is preempted by state law, so the traffic violation was overturned. But, because it was reasonable for the officer who stopped her to presume that it was, the DUI stands.

Reached Friday, Sohriakoff said while they're disappointed about the DUI, his client ultimately was happy knowing that all drivers around the state will be subject to the same rule when it comes to red arrows. And law enforcement officers are on notice.

"She feels vindicated," he said.

Sohriakoff said the purpose of the state having traffic rules is fairness. So a driver from Scottsbluff doesn't get in trouble in Lincoln doing something that's legal there but not here.

Now, if the city wants to keep drivers from turning at intersections with red arrows, they'll need to put up signs that say that.

Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said the decision already had been addressed with the department's officers by the lunch hour.

"Notification of the decision was sent to all employees who will be complying with the ruling," he told the Journal Star.

It's unclear if the city will place signs "no turn on red" signs at 17th and Q or similar intersections.