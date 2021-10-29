Survey data, student events show campus life returning to normal at UNL

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has touted its voluntary COVID-19 vaccination rate of nearly 80%, a figure it says has allowed the school year to proceed for students, faculty and staff without interruption.

Other metrics watched by the university, such as the number of in-person events on campus, as well as the responses to a survey of first-year students, support the idea the 2021-22 school year has seen life at UNL return to some kind of pre-pandemic normal.

Most student organizations moved meetings or events to Zoom last fall, when UNL welcomed students back to a socially distanced campus, but that trend hasn’t held for a second year, said Veronica Riepe, director of UNL’s Office of Student Life.

University-sponsored events are still taking place virtually, but for students, “there’s hardly anything online” in the fall 2021 semester, Riepe said.

“I think students are aware there is still a pandemic going on, but I don’t hear them complaining about wearing masks,” she said. “They are pretty reasonable, pretty responsible about that. They are happy to be back in person.”

The events tracked by the Office of Student Life illustrate that point, showing more opportunities for students to get out of their dorm rooms and meet with their peers face-to-face.

After registering 1,704 on-campus events for students between Aug. 1 and Oct. 15, 2019 — months before the coronavirus would arrive in Nebraska — the number of in-person activities for students fell to 1,264 over the same time period last year.

For the fall 2021 semester, that number has rebounded. Riepe said UNL had 1,756 events on the books this fall. Several events have maintained a virtual option for students who wish to participate from a distance, but Riepe’s office said they have seen steps toward normalcy.

“We know there are just more people here,” Riepe said. “There are people on the plaza, people in the green space all of the time. Campus just feels more alive.”

The rebound includes events for students at Union Plaza, reservations for meeting rooms for student organizations, approval to travel to club sports tournaments, conferences or team-building trips — many things that weren’t possible last year.

More events on campus has translated to increased opportunities for students to connect with one another, Riepe said.

At a trivia event on campus earlier this semester, she said, several students showed up on their own and formed teams with other freelance players.

“I don’t know if those three people are going to be best friends or not, but they didn’t know each other prior to this event, which is what it was all about,” Riepe said.

The rebound in activity also appears to have made it easier for students to find connections on campus, according to a survey of first-year students done in September.

While nearly 16% of new students said they were having trouble finding a friend or friend group last fall, when many classes and activities were strictly online, that number has fallen to 9% this year, more in line with the 7.4% from 2019, before the pandemic.

Amy Goodburn, senior associate vice chancellor and dean of undergraduate students, said the return of “Welcome Week” activities, football tailgates, campus speakers and career fairs has helped students find ways to get involved.

Those activities give students a chance to build networks as well as find friend groups, she said, both of which can help them be more successful in pursuing a college degree.

Other questions asked on the survey given to students during the fourth week of classes also showed declining concerns. Of the 12 questions on the survey, eight showed declines in student concerns from last year, Goodburn said.

Fewer students said they were struggling in one or more classes this semester (27.2%) compared with last year (32.1%). The number of students who said they were having technological difficulties in completing coursework dropped (6%) over last year (15.9%). And fewer students (20%) said they needed assistance getting involved on campus from a year ago (27%).

UNL has continued to reach out to students who have indicated they are having difficulty to try to connect them with services.

Since the end of the survey, faculty, staff and administrators have addressed more than 1,800 concerns flagged by first-year students through phone calls, text messages and emails, Goodburn said, connecting them with resources on campus.

The increased layers of support for students differ dramatically from what was offered 10 or 20 years ago, when universities more commonly ascribed to the philosophy that 1 in 3 students may not return the next year.

“It used to be ‘look to your left, look to your right, one of you won’t be here next year,’” Goodburn said. “I don’t think we can afford to take that approach anymore.

“We need an educated workforce in the state of Nebraska,” she added. “We have to improve our degree completion as a university, we have to address equity in terms of who graduates.”

UNL said it sees progress in the recovery from the pandemic, as well as in the way it is able to help students continue in their education, by removing barriers or learning how to avoid creating the barriers to begin with.

“It’s about figuring out how we can build a better university,” Goodburn said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0